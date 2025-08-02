What is Sydney Sweeney's net worth? Euphoria actor's fears of having ‘no money’ resurfaces amid American Eagle Ad row

Sydney Sweeney's net worth is under scrutiny after her American Eagle ad went viral, raising doubts among fans about her career decisions and whether she was “cheapening her brand” in order to earn more money. Sydney Sweeney earned $350,000 for Season 1 of Euphoria in 2019, which was around $44,000 per episode for eight episodes, as per Us Weekly.(Getty Images via AFP)

Sweeney's new fall ad for American Eagle is receiving criticism for its tagline, “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans.”

The tagline was intended to be a denim pun and was displayed in bold on billboards in Times Square and Las Vegas. However, many people saw something else online: “great genes,” a term that has historically been used to promote being whiteness, beauty and thinness.

Criticising the ad, one user wrote: “Maybe I’m too … woke, but getting a blue-eyed, blonde, white woman and focusing your campaign around her having perfect genetics feels weird…” Others thought the tagline recalled rhetoric from the eugenics era that confirmed and promoted the superiority of white beauty, and they said it was too similar to “master race” propaganda.

Few blasted her for “ruining her career” as an actor, saying that “All these ads and for what? A quick buck at the expense of a short acting career?”

When Sweeney expressed fears of having ‘no money’

Before the American Eagle commercial, Sweeney talked candidly with The Hollywood Reporter about her financial instability. “I want to have a family, I’ve always wanted to be a young mom, and I’m worried about how this industry puts stigmas on young women who have children and looks at them in a different light,” she said, highlighting that she was concerned that she wouldn't have any money or support for her children if she didn't work.

She continued by saying that she lacked the funds to even take a six-month break from work. “If I wanted to take a six-month break, I don’t have income to cover that,” she stated.

What is Sydney Sweeney's net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Sweeney's net worth to be $40 million. Her net worth derives from films and television series such as Euphoria, The White Lotus, The Handmaid's Tale, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Anyone But You, and Madame Web.

Her contracts as a spokesperson for companies like American Eagle, Laneige, Samsung, Ford, and Armani are also a result of her value.

According to Us Weekly, Sweeney earned $350,000 for Season 1 of Euphoria in 2019, which was around $44,000 per episode for eight episodes. An agency source for Us Weekly stated that, following the success of her film Anyone But You, she probably earned $1 million per episode for Season 3. However, her pay for subsequent seasons has not been confirmed.