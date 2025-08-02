Trump reacts to Sydney Sweeney ad row with bizarre rant against Dylan Mulvaney; 'A total disaster'

Donald Trump on Friday reacted to the ongoing controversy regarding Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle advertisement. The 27-year-old blonde and blue-eyed “White Lotus” actress recently starred in a new denim advertisement, provoking a discussion about Western beauty standards and race. Trump went on a tirade against transgender actress Dylan Mulvaney and his own advertising expertise after the conservative host asked him a strange question about the much debated commercial.(Reuters)

During an interview with Newsmax anchor Rob Finnerty, Trump was asked about the campaign that has been blasted for encouraging eugenics with the tagline, “Sydney Sweeney has good jeans,” which many viewed as a white nationalist dog whistle.

Trump tears into transgender actress Dylan Mulvaney

Finnerty noted that the Trump administration has been very vocal about the fact that American women are not producing enough babies.

“There was an ad this week. Sydney Sweeney, an actress, was in an ad for Blue Jeans. The ad is doing very well. It's very popular. The jeans are sold out,” the host continued, asking Trump, “Does America need to see more ads like that? And maybe fewer ads with people like Dylan Mulvaney on the cover?” Irish Star reported.

While it's unclear how the American Eagle denim advertisement relates to Dylan or falling birth rates, the absurd and transphobic question alludes to a Bud Light commercial from 2023 that featured the trans actress, sparking a boycott.

Responding to the question, Trump launched a tirade against the Bud Light advertising, stating that the Dylan Mulvaney ad was possibly the “most unsuccessful ad” ever. “It knocked 35 million dollars off the value of a certain company. You know what I'm talking about. That was one of the great disasters of all time. I would say it was probably the most unsuccessful ad, worst ad ever.”

He went on to call advertising a “very funny thing” by opening up about his own experiences.

“I've done ads where I thought they were lousy and they turned out to be iconic, and then I've done some that I thought were beauties that were gonna be fantastic, and they weren't so good, so to each his own. But the Dylan Mulvaney ad was a total disaster.”