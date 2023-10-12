Who is Dylan Mulvaney? TikTok's trans influencer honoured with 'Woman of the Year' award

Dylan Mulvaney, born on December 29, 1996, is an American TikTok personality who advocates trans positivity. Dylan Mulvaney, born on December 29, 1996, is an American TikTok personality who advocates trans positivity.

While she started her career in theatre as a cast member of the hit musical “The Book of Mormon,” in 2020 with the pandemic prohibiting in-personal social interaction, she turned to TikTok to share her adventures and knowledge as a queer person.

After gaining a sizeable following she came out as a trans woman in March 2022. She expressed to her fans that she had come out as nonbinary earlier during the pandemic but realized that she ultimately wanted to honour the inner child in her who knew for years that she was a girl.

Thus, she began her famous TikTok series “Days of Girlhood” where she documented her transition to femininity. Since then the social media personality has been making headlines for one thing or another.

Recently, the creator was honoured with the ‘Woman of the Year’ award at Attitude Awards 23, held in London.

In her acceptance speech for the award, she said, “I am so honoured to be here with you all tonight. You know some see me as the woman of the year, some see me as a woman of a year as I only publicly came out online 560 days ago. ”

“And some don't see me as a woman at all, which is why I'm receiving this honour. I have realised no matter how hard I try, or what I wear, or what I say or what surgeries I get I will never reach an acceptable version of womanhood by those HATEFUL people's standards.”

“But as long as I have a rare community that sees me for my truth I am gonna be okay!”

Earlier her famous partnership with Bud Light created a much-known buzz. On the occasion of a year of Dylan's womanhood, the brand personalized their cans with her face on it and the influencer launched a video announcing that she aimed to celebrate the March Madness with a can of the drink.

The campaign was criticised humongously with the brand facing boycotts and incurring huge losses.

However, not all has been bad for the 26-year-old celebrity.

In a recent turn of events, she was awarded the title of Breakout Creator at the Streamy Awards 2023.

Additionally, she also rocked the walk at the New York Fashion Week.

And now being awarded ‘Woman of the Year’ the influencer's success knows no bounds.

