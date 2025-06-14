'This season could've been an email': Euphoria season 3's 8-episode count after over 4-year wait has fans fuming

Euphoria season 3 has an *update* and honestly...it's as yawn-inducing as you'd anticipate it to be. Euphoria season 3's episode count has fans fuming(Photos: X)

Being part of the Euphoria fandom feels the same as being ghosted by the man of your dreams who you are convinced is your soulmate. But like every good situationship worth its salt, the restlessness eventually fizzles out and all you're left with is rage (and eventually disinterest). And this seems to be the exact trajectory Euphoria season 3 seems to be treading.

Recent reports assert that the the third season, set to come in after over a 4-year wait, will only have 8 episodes. Safe to say, fans aren't mincing words.

Comments capturing the general sentiment read, "this season couldve been an email tbh", "These episodes better be 3 hours each if it took 4 years to make", "8 episodes ??? In 4 yrs ???", "It’s sad to say but I’m honestly over it LMAOO. Like they should have just made a little follow up special to tie it up and called it a day at this point" and "Yea jus keep it. You had all this time and u came up wit only 8 episodes?" to quote a few.

While it's understandable the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the skyrocketing careers of majority of the cast members (not to mention Sam Levinson's dumpster fire of a detour with Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd-starrer The Idol) created, what appears to be never-ending scheduling conflicts — fans aren't having any of the excuses anymore.

Euphoria debuted with its first season back in June 2019, with two pacifying specials following in December of the following year. Season 2 arrived 2 whole years later, in January of 2022, making for, honestly, not THAT bad a track record. But between 2022 and 2025, a 4-year waiting, further extended owing to cast member Angus Cloud's death, will see the third season, hopefully premiere next year, IF that.

Zendaya, who plays Rue Bennett, already wildly popular, cemented her spot as an all-rounder performer. Sydney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard, launched her Hollywood career landing an Emmy-nomination and kickstarting a very lucrative production gig on the side. Jacob Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs, doubled down on his sensational status, landing some pretty key note projects, both mainstream and indie. And that's great for them. But for the fandom still stuck on the chaotic, whimsical cliff hanger for season 2 — 8 episodes just doesn't seem to be cutting it.

So will Euphoria season 3 manage to capitalise on the legacy of the show — or is this a lost cause when it comes to famring audience interest?