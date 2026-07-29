Techie shares how Microsoft India rejection led her to Microsoft's US office: 'What a journey'

An Indian techie's heartfelt reflection on rejection, career growth and making her parents proud has struck a chord on social media. Prachiti Parkar, who recently joined Microsoft in Washington state, shared how being rejected by Microsoft India years ago unexpectedly paved the way for her current role in the US. Prachiti Parkar joined Microsoft in Washington state in May. (X/@PrachitiParkar)

Taking to X, Prachiti revealed that before leaving India to pursue higher studies in the US, she had applied for a software engineering role at Microsoft India. She admitted that if she had landed the job, she would have given up her admission to a US university.

"It's crazy to think that I wouldn't be here if Microsoft India had not rejected me just before I came to US. (Long story short - my plan was to ditch my admit if I had gotten an offer in India)," she wrote.

When that opportunity did not materialise, Prachiti moved to the US as planned. She went on to pursue a Master of Science in Computer Science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, graduating with a perfect 4.0 GPA, as per her LinkedIn profile. Before that, she completed her Bachelor of Technology in Computer Engineering from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Mumbai.

The journey came full circle recently when she took her parents to visit the Microsoft campus where she now works. "Last week, I took my parents to my workplace here in Washington and they were just in awe of how huge it is, the perks we have, of everything," she wrote.

Prachiti said that she often asks her parents if they are proud of her, but this time she did not need to. "I usually ask them, 'Are y'all proud?!' And this time, I didn't have to, their smiles told me everything," she wrote.

"Really grateful... What a journey it has been to think about," she added.