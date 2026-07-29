Techie shares how Microsoft India rejection led her to Microsoft's US office: 'What a journey'
The techie shared how being rejected by Microsoft India years ago unexpectedly paved the way for her current role in the US.
An Indian techie's heartfelt reflection on rejection, career growth and making her parents proud has struck a chord on social media. Prachiti Parkar, who recently joined Microsoft in Washington state, shared how being rejected by Microsoft India years ago unexpectedly paved the way for her current role in the US.
Taking to X, Prachiti revealed that before leaving India to pursue higher studies in the US, she had applied for a software engineering role at Microsoft India. She admitted that if she had landed the job, she would have given up her admission to a US university.
"It's crazy to think that I wouldn't be here if Microsoft India had not rejected me just before I came to US. (Long story short - my plan was to ditch my admit if I had gotten an offer in India)," she wrote.
When that opportunity did not materialise, Prachiti moved to the US as planned. She went on to pursue a Master of Science in Computer Science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, graduating with a perfect 4.0 GPA, as per her LinkedIn profile. Before that, she completed her Bachelor of Technology in Computer Engineering from Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI), Mumbai.
The journey came full circle recently when she took her parents to visit the Microsoft campus where she now works. "Last week, I took my parents to my workplace here in Washington and they were just in awe of how huge it is, the perks we have, of everything," she wrote.
Prachiti said that she often asks her parents if they are proud of her, but this time she did not need to. "I usually ask them, 'Are y'all proud?!' And this time, I didn't have to, their smiles told me everything," she wrote.
"Really grateful... What a journey it has been to think about," she added.
According to her LinkedIn profile, Prachiti joined Microsoft as a software engineer in May after completing her Master's degree in the US.
(Also Read: ‘Here, no one cares’: Indian woman reveals what she misses after leaving US for Hyderabad)
Social media reactions
Her post resonated with many social media users.
Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "You have come a long way, indeed."
"This is so wholesome," wrote another.
A third user added, "Wow keep smiling," while another wrote, "Inspiring!"
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More