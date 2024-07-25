Jennifer Lopez's 55th Bridgerton-style bash to Sydney Sweeney's 80s prom celebration: Iconic celebrity theme birthdays

July 24 saw Jennifer Lopez turn 55 with full pomp and show. The singer and actor hosted a lavish birthday bash, entirely centered around Bridgerton, the super-hit regency era love series based on the books by author Julia Quinn. JLo's party redirects the spotlight to Hollywood's penchant for turning a year older, coded in vibrant themes. Let's take a look at some such recent celebrations. Jennifer Lopez's 55th Bridgerton-themed birthday party; Sydney Sweeney's 26th 80s prom-themed birthday bash(Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez's Bridgerton-themed birthday

If anyone knows how to truly celebrate turning a year older, it's definitely Jennifer! The singer hosted a grand — a word that truly doesn't begin to cover it — soiree, entirely Bridgerton-coded. What's more, she turned 55 wearing a bespoke Manish Malhotra number. The ensemble featured vintage brocade across its corset and Victorian skirt, embellished with heavy golden embroidery, hand-crafted by 40 artisans over 3,490 hours. This however, wasn't the only over-the-top detail. JLo's party featured horse-drawn carriages, choreographed ballroom dances swaying to an orchestra and of course, a singing session by the birthday girl herself. The glimpses shared by her to her social media handles conclude with her cutting into a four-tiered baby blue and white cake. A grand end to a grand birthday.

Khloe Kardashian's birthday ode to Dolly Parton

If there ever was any doubt about how iconic singer Dolly Parton actually is, Khloe Kardashian has put an end to the discussion. The social media personality threw open the doors to ‘Khloewood’ on June 27 this year, a take on Parton's theme park Dollywood, to ring in her big 4-0. All pink lighting, all-denim fits (necessarily!), a Snoop Dogg performance, a fully operational mechanical bull and lots of screaming — these were just some of the highlight's of Khloe's crazy 40th birthday party. Unhinged, but of the best kind is what the internet had to say.

Paris Hilton in all-pink

Sliving. Among other iconic things heiress and social media personality Paris Hilton can be credited with, this term is the latest. It is her take on simultaneously 'living' and 'slaying', something which aptly captures the chill but luxe vibe of her 43rd birthday party, hosted on March 17 this year. Dressed in a slinky, shimmery silver mini, Paris rocked a Barbie-esque high pony and chose to spend most of her evening dancing away with son Phoenix who seemed to be the guest of honour. Full props to the guests for keeping up with the pink theme and of course, that massive ball pit!

Bella Hadid's humble rodeo

Bella Hadid turned 27 in October last year surrounded by friends and of course, her beloved horses. Having been particularly ill for a significant part of 2023 owing to her Lyme disease diagnosis, the supermodel kept it lowkey yet wholesome with her rodeo-themed birthday bash. Dressed in all-denim and an unmissable black suede cowboy hat, Bella and her friends spent most of the evening snacking on corn and steak and petting her horses.

Sydney Sweeney revisits the 80s

Sydney Sweeney chose to time travel to the 80s for her 26th birthday, and she entirely committed to her own brief. The Euphoria star's attention to detail is definitely worth a round of applause as she narrowed her aesthetic down to something super-specific, 80s prom to be exact. A pop pink satin skater dress complete with rose-coiffed sleeves and a loud permed and cloudy hairdo made up Sydney's aesthetic for the night. A four-tiered flouncy cake in pink, an overactive disco ball, polaroid shots and a troupe of friends that committed equally hard to attending prom in the 80s, wrapped up the actor's meticulously planned blast from the past.

