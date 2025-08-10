Viral clip shows Justin Bieber strolling in underwear, fans say ‘let him live’

Justin Bieber has once again found himself at the center of internet chatter - this time for a weird wardrobe choice. A clip doing rounds on X shows the 31-year-old singer wearing only a soaked pair of white underwear and boots. The person behind the camera chuckles and can be heard saying, “this is outrageous.” Bieber, seemingly unfazed, walks inside, grabs a towel, and tries to cover up. A clip of Justin Bieber in a soaked pair of white underwear and boots has gone viral on social media.(AFP)

In the comments section, people were quick to weigh in, and the tone was overwhelmingly protective. “It looks like he just got done stripping down after taking a dive and kept his boots on. He is just enjoying his life away from the people who tormented his youth. Let’s leave this kid alone," one fan wrote.

Another added, “Why can’t he be in his underwear walking around? It is his home and his backyard.” A third joined in and commented, “I think he is at home. No big deal. It would be weird if it were in public.”

Watch video HERE

A quiet life, family in focus

The viral moment comes just as Bieber and his wife, Hailey, were spotted on a low-key date night before their son’s first birthday. The pair hit Giorgio Baldi, a Santa Monica Italian staple beloved by celebrities. They have been regulars there over the years, since Hailey has been often seen dining with friends like Kendall Jenner.

Also Read: Justin Bieber's eleven-month old son Jack makes his music video debut with Yukon

For the night out, Bieber wore a white tee, baggy jeans, an oversized Balenciaga leather jacket, and a blue hoodie, topped with a rolled-up beanie from his own SKYLRK line. Hailey kept things sleek in a long-sleeve black mini dress with a plunging neckline, pairing it with matching heels, a purse, and dark shades.

From newlyweds to new parents

Justin and Hailey got married in 2018 and welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024. A source told People they were “both overjoyed” to become parents.

Also Read: Justin Bieber and Hailey step out for romantic dinner date ahead of son Jack Blues' first birthday; photos surface

Fans also caught glimpses of Jack in Bieber’s latest album visuals. In the video for Yukon, the pop star sits with his son on his lap, kissing his toes. Hailey appears too, holding Jack while standing in the water - a small window into the private family life they are trying to protect.

FAQs

Where was Justin Bieber when the viral underwear video was filmed?

Fans believe it was at his home.

When did Justin and Hailey Bieber get married?

They tied the knot in 2018.

When was Jack Blues Bieber born?

He was born in August last year.

What is Justin Bieber’s latest album?

His most recent album was Swag.