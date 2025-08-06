Jack Blues Bieber just made his debut in Justin Bieber's Yukon MV with Hailey Bieber and fans are having a meltdown

Justin Bieber is unabashedly in his family era, and his fandom is here for it. Justin Bieber's Yukon MV has the internet in a chokehold: Little Jack Blues Bieber's debut is to credit(Photos: X)

After what felt like months of endless, very public spirals on his social media handles, the 31-year-old popstar dipped for a bit, only to re-emerge with a whimsical album that made its debut within literal hours of its existence being broadcast across Times Square. Swag was a runaway success — partly because the fans had been waiting on fresh Bieber notes for years at this point, and partly because it seemed very family-aligned — maybe not in the traditional sense, but in terms of wife Hailey and their 11-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber being part of the album iconography.

The tracks which broke into charts from Swag were standouts Daisies and Yukon. The latter debuted at at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 last month and No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the second-highest ranking track from Swag after Daisies. As a matter of fact, all 21 tracks from Swag ranked on Billboard.

Now while Daisies is the track that rose the ranks across Instagram and TikTok, in Justin we trust, to pick the vibiest track of the lot for a surprise music video drop. And the final cut of Yukon, raw, stylised, and quite honestly, perfect, is all that and more.

Shot by Cole Bennett in entirely black and white, the MV features the family of three chilling on a yacht, shaped a lot like the logo of JB's new brand on the docks, Skylark. Justin can be seen playing with lil Jack Blues, lazing around with Hailey, breaking into a dance and in short, telling the world, what makes the Justin Bieber, HIM.

The reactions so far have been stupendous, the general vibe of comments sections reflecting it. "yukon mv is literally everything", "YUKON MV WELCOME BACK PRINCE OF POP". ["Nothing like a beautiful family and the ocean 🤍", "the most loved baby in this world ✨🤍 Jack Blues" and "thought yukon couldn't get any better then i saw the mv and it's the cutest thing ever" read a few comments.

So is the Yukon MV the smoothest drop of the year so far?