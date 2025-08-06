Justin Bieber's eleven-month old son Jack makes his music video debut with Yukon

Canadian pop sensation Justin Bieber’s son Jack Blues has officially made his music video debut. On Tuesday, the 31-year-old singer released the black-and-white visuals for Yukon, the second single off his recently-released album Swag, featuring appearances by his wife Hailey Bieber and their 11-month-old son. Still from the recently released music video.

Directed by Cole Bennett—who is dating Hailey’s close friend Camila Morrone—the video opens with Justin holding Jack on his lap during a boat ride, before cutting to a shot of the toddler’s feet kicking in the water. Other moments include Justin kissing Jack’s toes, Hailey cradling their son in the ocean, and the family of three sitting together on the boat deck.

The video adds to a growing collection of moments Bieber has shared featuring his son. Last month, the Baby singer posted behind-the-scenes photos from a recording session where Jack was seen standing near a coffee table as musicians played guitar around him. Justin, smiling at his son, captioned the post with heart emojis. Prior to that, he uploaded a video of himself playing with Jack outdoors, laughing as he tickled him.

The Yukon video arrives just over a year after the couple welcomed their first child. Justin and Hailey married in 2018 and renewed their vows in May 2024 while vacationing in Hawaii. That same month, they announced Hailey’s pregnancy, and Jack born in August, last year.

To mark the album’s release in July, Hailey reshared the cover—featuring personal family photos—on her Instagram Stories and took aim at persistent online speculation. “Is it finally clocking to you f**king losers?” she wrote.

In an interview with Vogue earlier this year, Hailey addressed the toll of public scrutiny, especially during postpartum recovery. “Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult,” she said. “And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, ‘They’re getting divorced’ and ‘they’re this’ and ‘they’re not happy.’”

“And that’s the thing: I have a real life. My real life is that I get to wake up to my beautiful family and my son and my friends and I have people that know me and love me and I love them,” she added.