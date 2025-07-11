Justin Bieber's Swag: First reviews and fan reactions — Is it a hit or miss?

Justin Bieber is officially back. Just a few hours after teasing fans with a cryptic post, he released Swag, his first full-length album in four years. Justin Bieber's album has 21 songs and features guest appearances from Gunna, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Lil B, Eddie Benjamin, and more. (Invision)

Fans on social media were quick to react on the new release on X (formerly known as Twitter). One of the users posted, “Justin Bieber new “Swag” album is smooth.” and the “All I can take song” Has that michael jackson feel on it."

Another wrote, "JUSTIN BIEBER COOKED GUYS."

Someone else added, “Justin going 21/21 on this album and there’s more to come and i can’t even imagine what he’s going to continue to surprise everyone with. SWAG is so raw and beautiful in every way possible and i’m blown away by his vocals, the production, EVERYTHING!! JB is still him.”

And one fan said, "Justin Bieber just dropped the SWAG album and it feels like MJ’s soul is moonwalking through every beat. This isn't just music, it's a masterclass in vocals, rhythm, and legacy."

On Friday, July 11, the pop star released SWAG, his seventh studio album, through Def Jam. The release came one day after a source that his first project since 2021’s Justice was coming soon, according to People.

The ‘SWAG’ album has 21 songs

The album has 21 songs and features guest appearances from Gunna, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Lil B, Eddie Benjamin, and more. Some of the tracks are titled “ALL I CAN TAKE,” “STANDING ON BUSINESS,” and “FORGIVENESS.” The album is now streaming on Spotify and Apple Music.

Back in April, The Hollywood Reporter shared that Bieber had been working on music at his house in Los Angeles, holding jam sessions with DJ Tay James, his music director HARV, SZA collaborator Carter Lang, and Australian artist Eddie Benjamin.

A source told on Thursday, July 10, that this album was meant to be “darker, more vulnerable and less polished” than his past work. “It’s in no way depressing though,” the source said.

They also mentioned that the music would go “much deeper” and that fans should expect a “genre shift.”