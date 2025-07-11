Justin Bieber drops new album Swag: Full tracklist, collaborators, and details revealed

Justin Bieber returned to music in a major way on Thursday with the release of his seventh studio album, SWAG. The 21-track project is now available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, and other major platforms. Justin Bieber has dropped his new album Swag.(X)

This marks Bieber’s first full-length release in four years, following 2021’s Justice, which spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It’s also his first album since becoming a father in August 2024.

SWAG Tracklist

“All I Can Take”

“Daisies”

“Yukon”

“Go Baby”

“Things You Do”

“Butterflies”

“Way It Is”

“First Place”

“Soulful”

“Walking Away”

“Glory Voice Memo”

“Devotion”

“Dadz Love”

“Therapy Session”

“Sweet Spot”

“Standing On Business”

“405”

“Swag”

“Tuma House”

“Too Long”

“Forgiveness”

Guest Appearances

SWAG features a diverse lineup of collaborators. Guest artists include:

Gunna

Sexyy Red

Druski

Dijon

Lil B

Cash Cobain

Eddie Benjamin

Marvin Winans

Fan Reactions

Bieber fans were caught off guard by the surprise release and quickly took to social media to celebrate.

One fan wrote, “Justin dropped SWAG and my cat’s already breakdancing to it.”

Another added, “SWAG isn’t just a title-it’s a mission statement. Justin Bieber’s back, and the vibe shift is officially in motion.”

A third person wrote, “I'm already obsessed with the album.”

Another fan expressed, “Im sorry but all my tweets will be about Justin Bieber till further notice. 3 songs in and oooooffff.”

Another person wrote on X, “We called the little guy unemployed and with nothing to do so much, little did we know we’d get this feast, thank you justin bieber.”