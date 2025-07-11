Justin Bieber’s new album ‘Swag’ features wife Hailey and baby Jack: Report

Justin Bieber's fans have a reason to celebrate. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the pop icon is dropping his seventh studio album this Friday (July 11), marking his first full-length release since Justice in 2021. It’s been a four-year hiatus for the Baby crooner. Teasing the new album, Justin Bieber shared intimate snaps featuring his wife, Hailey Bieber and their son Jack on Instagram. Us Weekly’s revealed that the images are part of the album’s artwork. One thing’s clear: Bieber’s back with a bang. Justin Bieber's new album will reportedly feature Hailey Bieber(Photo: X)

More details on Justin Bieber's new album

Bieber's new album, called Swag, will supposedly feature collaborations with rappers Gunna, Sexyy Red and Cash Cobain. While the title hasn't been officially confirmed, fans are going gaga after a billboard featuring a tattooed and shirtless Justin with the word Swag flashing in Iceland and Los Angeles on Thursday (July 10). The enigmatic photo has quickly gone viral, sparking speculation online.

Not only that, a digital billboard spotted in New York’s Times Square gave fans a sneak peek at what’s to come. According to Us Weekly, the billboard revealed that the album will feature almost 20 tracks, with titles like “All I Can Take,” “Go Baby,” “Butterflies,” “Dadz Love,” and “Forgiveness.” Excited, right?

This album drop marks a special milestone for Justin Bieber, as it's going to be his first since becoming a father. He and Hailey, who tied the knot in September 2018. The couple welcomed their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

The news comes as fans have been concerned about Justin Bieber’s behavior and posts for a while. Rumors have been circulating regarding trouble in his marriage with Hailey Bieber. With the new album approaching release, Justin Bieber's followers will definitely have something to look forward to.

