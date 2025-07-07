Justin Bieber can't stop smiling as he plays with son Jack Blues Bieber in adorable video. Watch here

Singer Justin Bieber is enjoying fatherhood, and it is quite evident in his new video with his son, Jack Blues Bieber. Taking to Instagram, Justin recently shared a heartwarming black-and-white video featuring himself and his 10-month-old son. Justin Bieber shared a video on Instagram.

Justin Bieber gives a glimpse of his time with son Jack

In the clip, he can be seen playing with his baby boy, Jack Blues. The clip shows Justin all smiles as he spends time with his son. Justin edited the video to add pink hearts to it. He didn't caption the post but shared it with a bunch of smiling face with heart-shaped eyes emojis.

Justin has ben sharing family pics

Last month, Justin gave fans a glimpse into his lakeside family vacation, posting several photos with his wife Hailey Bieber and Jack, enjoying time together outdoors. In the photos, little Jack is seen wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs hockey jersey, a nod to Justin's favourite NHL team.

Jack's jersey had the name of Auston Matthews, the team's captain. The proud dad posted various shots of Jack in the jersey, along with blue socks and baggy jeans.

Justin, who now uses the Instagram handle @lilbieber, also shared a picture of Jack sitting in a field next to a soccer ball, suggesting that sports may become a big part of his life. In another photo, Jack is seen beside Hailey, as the couple continues to keep their son's face off social media by only showing the back of his head.

About Justin's' family

Justin and Hailey welcomed their son, Jack, on August 23 of last year. The couple, who first tied the knot in a civil ceremony in 2018 before hosting a larger wedding celebration in 2019, have kept most details of their parenthood journey private.

After his birth, a source told PEOPLE, "The baby is such a miracle. He's adorable and doing well. The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for."