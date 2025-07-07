'Glad you like your wife today!': Justin Bieber's declaration of love for Hailey Bieber leaves fans confused

Justin Bieber's very public mental health spiral on Instagram has the internet passive, but on edge, what with the 31-year-old singer stirring up some kind of perceptive trouble every other day. His latest post though, features a series of pictures of him in a tight embrace with wife Hailey Bieber, 28, as the two seemingly enjoy a quiet moment against the sunset. Justin Bieber's declaration of love for wife Hailey Bieber surprises fans, amid pop star's public mental health spiral(Photos: Instagram/lilbieber)

The real cincher which seems to be getting everyone? Justin's short but very emotive caption which reads, "My forever n always 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕".

Now Justin, electively appreciating Hailey out of the blue, is not at the very least, a constantly recurring public event. So when it happens, those tracking his wildly erratic social media trail, almost always have a deer-caught-in-headlights moment. And this post was exactly that.

Sarcasm of course, never ceases to thrive with the internet and the first round of reactions amply captured the confused sentiment: "*zooms in to make sure it’s Hailey*", “glad you like your wife today!!” and "That does not look like Hailey 😮", read a few comments.

But safe to say, that for the most part, it was a warm little Instagram PDA moment which fans were more than happy to laud: "Beautiful couple 🤎", "Love WINS❤️" and "Sweetness", read the next round of reactions.

Coming back to Justin's complicated Instagram footprint over the past few weeks, the singer appears to be using his 294-million-strong handle as a personal journal of sorts. Right from breaking things off with a friend in the most entitled manner, to bizarre sets of absurd close ups to posting pictures of his and Hailey's 11-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber with a middle finger emoji for a caption — Justin's wildly haphazard posts, depending on their context (if there is any to begin with) has left fans bewildered, to offended to straight up concerned.

As a matter of fact, Justin's Instagram 'appreciation' of Hailey in the recent past, was quite the PR nightmare, what with him 'celebrating' her landing a Vogue cover by using the moment to share a story which ended with him declaring how she'd never actually be able to achieve it. Yikes. But this post, ever-so-slightly, seems to have set things a little straight when it comes to the dynamics of Bieber household.

Looks like it's finally time for us to clock that Justin's standing on business when it comes to loving on Hailey!