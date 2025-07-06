Dhurandhar first look: A bloodied and battered Ranveer Singh is all swag in intense avatar; fans say 'ab hoga comeback'

Ranveer Singh dropped the first look of his next film, Dhurandhar, on his 40th birthday. The video sees him in an intense avatar, and fans can't get enough of him. Dhurandhar first look sees Ranveer Singh in an intense avatar.

Dhurandhar first look

Ranveer took to his Instagram on Sunday afternoon and shared the first look video of the film. “An Inferno will rise (fire emoji). Uncover the true story of The Unknown Men," he wrote in the caption.

The video begins with Ranveer walking in a dark and dimly lit passageway as a voiceover promises mayhem. A close-up shot then reveals his bloodied face, with long hair and a heavy beard, as he lights up a cigarette. The video shows intense heavy-duty action and Ranveer's character kicking butt. It also introduces Akshaye Khanna and Sanjay Dutt in action-packed avatars.

Fan reactions to the first look

Fans reacted with excitement to the video and Ranveer's intense first look. One wrote on YouTube, “Finally ab hoga Ranveer Singh ka comeback (Now it'll be his comeback).” Another added, “This is fire.” Many other fans expressed excitement about the film's tone.

The video also confirms the film's release date - December 5, which means it will be clashing with Prabhas' The RajaSaab.

The story behind Dhurandhar

A day before the release of the first look, Ranveer had archived all the posts on his Instagram, and even removed his display picture. The actor posted a cryptic Instagram Story with a time: 12:12. He shared the first look video at 12:12 PM on his birthday, a day later.

Presented by Jio Studios, a B62 Studios production, Dhurandhar is written, directed, and produced by Aditya Dhar, produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar. The film is led by Ranveer Singh and features a stellar cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. There have been speculations that the film is based on the life of Indian super spy and former National Security Advisor Ajit Doval of the surgical strike fame, but the makers have been mum on it. The first-look video simply confirms that the film is indeed based on real incidents.