Maharaja actor Sachana Namidass breaks down after she wins 1st National Award: ‘Little girl who dared to dream’
Sachita Namidass received the Best Actress in Supporting Role award for her performance in Maharaja. See her reaction after the National Awards announcement.
Nithilan Saminathan’s Maharaja was one of the most celebrated films of 2024. The film starring Vijay Sethupathi and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles also performed well at the box office. Sachana Namidass, who won her first National Film Award for her performance, broke down upon hearing the news. (Also Read: 72nd National Film Awards full list of winners: Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam, Mammootty win big; as does Article 370)
Maharaja actor breaks down after 1st National Award
When the National Film Awards were announced on Saturday evening, Sachana won her first National Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role. Anl Arasu also won Best Action Direction for Maharaja. Seeing her performance be called ‘memorable’ the actor posted a video of her breaking down in happiness. She could not stop crying as her loved ones congratulated her on the win. Posting the video of her reaction, she wrote, “The little girl who dared to dream never imagined her first film would bring home a National Award. Forever grateful.”
Sachana Namidass thanks Maharaja team
Sachana also posted a note after winning the award, calling the honour ‘one of the greatest blessings’ of her life. A portion of her note read: “This award inspires me to continue growing, learning, and giving my best with even more passion, honesty, and dedication.” The actor also thanked the director, Sethupathi, and the film’s team for their support.
“My heartfelt gratitude to my director Nithilan sir for believing in me and giving me this beautiful opportunity. Your trust, support, and guidance made this journey so special and unforgettable,” she wrote, adding, “My sincere thanks to Vijay Sethupathi sir for your constant encouragement, support, and belief in me throughout this journey. It has been an absolute honour to work alongside such an inspiring artist and human being.”
Above all, she dedicated the award to her family, writing, “This achievement belongs to my beloved family, whose love, sacrifices, and prayers have always been my greatest strength. A very special thanks to my twin sister, my constant support system and my best friend. You have stood by me in every situation with unconditional love and belief. This award is as much yours as it is mine.” Sachana ended her note by thanking everyone who supported her.
About Maharaja
Maharaja is directed by Nithilan Saminathan and produced by The Route, Think Studios and Passion Studios. It stars Sethupathi as the titular Maharaja, Sachana as his daughter, Jothi, and Anurag as Selvam. The film tells the story of a father who files a police complaint about a missing dustbin he has named Lakshmi. As the story unravels, it becomes clear that he’s seeking revenge for something else. The film grossed ₹199.20 crore worldwide and was a critical hit.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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