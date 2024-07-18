Maharaja director Nithilan Saminathan ‘flattered’ by Vijay's appreciation for the film: ‘I am thankful for your love’

Maharaja director Nithilan Saminathan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share pictures with actor-politician Vijay. Sharing them, he also wrote about what the Tamil star thought about his recent Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap-starrer, thanking him for supporting him in his career. (Also Read: Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap’s Maharaja explores love through 3 fathers; but what about women's agency?) Vijay and Maharaja director Nithilan Saminathan recently met each other.

‘I am flattered’

Nithilan shared two pictures with Vijay, one of which sees them posing for a photo together and the second one sees them with another person. Sharing it, he wrote, “Dear @actorvijay anna..Thank you for this enlightening meeting. I am grateful to have the chance to meet you. I am flattered by the details you have spoken about the #Maharaja. it is a great appreciation for me. I am very thankful for your love, support, and encouragement. Love you na. Thank you soo much to my producers @Sudhans2017 and @Jagadishbliss for everything.”

Maharaja’s OTT release

Maharaja is Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th film. It was released in theatres on June 14 before releasing on Netflix on July 12. It was released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. Maharaja tells the story of a barber who files a complaint with the police about his missing dustbin called Lakshmi. However, as the film’s story progresses his secrets unravel and the audience realises it’s about more than just that. The revenge saga also starred Abhirami and Mamta Mohandas.

Upcoming work

Vijay will soon star in Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time which will see him in a dual role. The filmmakers used deaging technology for one of his characters. He launched his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, this year and will contest in the next elections. However, his fans hope he will say yes to one more film after The GOAT before stepping into politics. While the actor hasn’t announced anything yet, buzz is that Atlee has a story for the actor.