Yash and Atlee chat away at Anant Ambani's wedding; fans want them to work together. Watch

A bevvy of stars recently attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai. A video of Tamil director Atlee and Kannada actor Yash interacting at the extravagant wedding has stirred up a wave of excitement among fans. They are eagerly anticipating the possibility of the duo working on a film together. (Also Read: Yash on why he is co-producing Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: 'It's a subject that deeply resonates with me') Atlee and Yash attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in Mumbai.(PTI/Sudhir Chaudhary)

Atlee, Yash chat away

The video shared by fans on X (formerly Twitter) shows Yash and Atlee seated at a table with their wives Radhika Pandit and Krishna Priya. It was taken during the Shubh Aashirwad event on July 13 and shows the duo interacting. Yash is dressed in a dark bandhgala while Atlee is dressed in a gold sherwani.

Fans were thrilled not just to see Yash’s new look for his upcoming film Toxic, but also at the prospect of him and Atlee working together. Their excitement was palpable as they shared their thoughts and the video with just fire emojis in the caption.

One fan wondered, “Finally, spotted Yash & Radhika Pandit at the great wedding. What if Yash & Atlee are cooking something together?” “Yash & Atlee (fire emoji). Imagine if this combo happens,” wrote one fan on X.

Upcoming work

Atlee is yet to announce his next directorial. Right now, he’s producing Baby John, the Hindi remake of his Tamil film Theri. The film stars Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh, who play the roles Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu played in the original. His last film was Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan in 2023. The film was a box office hit.

Yash will soon be seen in Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic. The film was announced in December 2023 and is slated for release in April 2025. The rest of the cast and crew have yet to be announced. His last films were the highly successful KGF: Chapter 1 and 2, directed by Prashanth Neel.