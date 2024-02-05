Baby John teaser: Varun Dhawan seen in an intense avatar in first look from Atlee's action-packed entertainer. Watch

Filmmaker Atlee has unveiled the title of his next film starring actors Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh and Wamiqa Gabbi. Taking to its YouTube channel on Monday, JioStudios shared the over-one minute long teaser and announced the film's release date. (Also Read | Varun Dhawan shares unseen photo from his proposal to Natasha Dalal on their 3rd wedding anniversary) Varun Dhawan in a still from Baby John teaser.

Baby John teaser

The 'biggest action entertainer of 2024' has been titled Baby John. In the teaser, Varun is seen in an action avatar as he prepares to take on his enemies. The clip resembles a battlefield with weapons and fire around Varun's character. He is seen sitting on a chair with guns around it, reaching the iron throne in Game of Thrones. Many traditional dancers are also featured in the teaser.

Fans react to Baby John

The clip was shared with the caption, "Baby John | Biggest Action Entertainer of 2024 | Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh & Wamiqa Gabbi." Reacting to it, a fan commented, "Totally mass goosebumps teaser. Swaglish style of Varun Dhawan." "Varun Dhawan is always superb," read another comment. A comment read, "That fierceness, God." A person wrote, "Atlee x Varun Dhawan = blockbuster loading."

About Baby John

The film will be released in theatres globally on May 31, 2024. Baby John was tentatively titled VD18. The film is directed by Kalees and produced by Atlee and Murad Khetani. Varun had been sharing a lot of updates from the set of the film. He also suffered a leg injury. Earlier, Varun posted a picture of his swollen leg on his Instagram stories.

Recently, Varun shared a glimpse from the 'Mahurat Pooja' ceremony. The short video showcased a decorated venue, with the movie's clapperboard embellished with flowers. Producers Atlee and Murad Khetani made their entrance into the pooja ceremony. Actor Keerthy Suresh graced the occasion dressed in a vibrant yellow saree.

Wamiqa on Baby John

Excited about the project, Wamiqa earlier said in a statement, "Being a part of VD18 is a thrilling experience for me. Collaborating with exceptional talents like Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh under Atlee sir's visionary direction is a creative journey I'm eager to explore. I have been and will always be eternally grateful to 2023, the year that plunged things to new beginnings. And to end the year by being on sets now for my next is truly the perfect curtain call for the year. The moments like these remind me why I love what I do, and I can't wait for audiences to witness the magic we are creating on screen."

