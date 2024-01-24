Varun Dhawan shares unseen photo from his proposal to Natasha Dalal on their 3rd wedding anniversary

Varun Dhawan and wife Natasha Dalal are celebrating their third wedding anniversary on Wednesday. On the occasion, Varun shared a throwback picture from the day he proposed to his longtime girlfriend Natasha. It shows Natasha showing off the ring on her finger, while standing beside Varun, who points a finger at the ring. Also read: Varun Dhawan enjoys 'fireworks' with wife Natasha Dalal on New Year 2024 Varun Dhawan with Natasha Dalal.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Varun wrote, “Happy 3 baby… throwback to three-and-a-half years back when I proposed while Mark Anthony's song played.” It seems the two were on a vacation when Varun proposed to Natasha Dalal, a fashion designer. While she is seen in a swimsuit and a sarong, Varun is in shorts.

Fans react to Varun's post

Varun and Natasha are one of the most admired couples of Bollywood. Reacting to his post, a fan commented in sarcasm, Your caption say 3 Years, your hand say 1 and your wife's hand say 4. Which one to believe?" Another wrote, “ahaha this is so cute.” One more said, “Happy anniversary both of you stay lovely and together always.” Many also called them “best couple in Bollywood”. “Stay happy as always!! Happy anniversary favs,” read a comment.

Varun and Natasha's love story

Opening up about their love story, Natasha had told Hello! India before their wedding, “Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.”

Varu's upcoming films

Varun was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal, opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Last year, he was also seen in the titular role in Bhediya. He will next be seen in the India leg of Russo Brothers' web series, Citadel. He reportedly also has Dulhania 3 in his kitty.

