Varun Dhawan's first message to fans after getting married to Natasha Dalal: 'We got so much love and positivity'
Varun Dhawan has shared his first message to his fans and followers on Twitter, since tying the knot with Natasha Dalal on Sunday. Varun thanked everyone for blessing them with good wishes.
"The last few days me and natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart," he wrote in his tweet. Varun's fans shared more sweet messages for them in the comments section, writing, "Koi zaruart nahi hai bhai aap best actor ho (No need. You are the best actor) That's why we love you." Another wrote, "Love u VD kush rehna hamesha (stay happy, always)."
Varun and Natasha tied the knot in Alibaug on Sunday. The very private ceremony was attended only by their close family members and a few friends. Filmmakers Karan Johar and Kunal Kohli were in attendance, as was fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is also Varun's relative from his mother's side.
While no photographers could get their hands on any pictures from inside the venue due to strict no-camera policy, the actor himself shared the first pictures from the wedding on Instagram. A photo from the phera ceremony showed Varun holding Natasha's hand as they took the pheras around the holy fire.
Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Life long love just became official." He also shared photos from the haldi and mehendi ceremony on Instagram later.
Also read: Aishwarya Rai snapped after Ponniyin Selvan shoot in Hyderabad
Not just his fans but Varun's Bollywood friends also showered him with blessing. His Sui Dhaaga co-star Anushka Sharma wrote, "Congratulations VD and Natasha .. wishing you both a lifetime of happiness, growth and togetherness." Ranveer Singh wrote, "Wish you life long happiness and joy !!!" Deepika Padukone wrote, "Congratulations you two! Wishing you both a lifetime of love & companionship!" Shahid Kapoor joked, "Many congratulations to both families. God bless. And welcome to the dark side."
