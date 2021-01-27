Aishwarya Rai snapped after Ponniyin Selvan shoot in Hyderabad

Actor Aishwarya Rai, who has been shooting for Man Ratnam's ambitious next Ponniyin Selvan in Hyderabad, was spotted post the film's shoot. The viral pictures show the star inside her car.

In the pictures, Aishwarya is seen in a green jacket with a grey hoodie as she smiles for the camera.

Earlier this month, Aishwarya was spotted at Hyderabad with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya. It was not clear then why she was there but fan pages of the actor suggested she had landed there for a long shooting schedule of Ponniyin Selvan.





Celebrity hair stylist and makeup artist Florian Hurel has on January 7 shared a picture of Aishwarya and had written how he had been busy creating different looks for the film. Sharing a picture, he had written: "I have been working closely with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb on the different looks for Mani Ratnam’s Film. It’s so exciting to work on traditional looks for an era movie as such as Ponniyin Selvan. Wishing good luck to the team taking the looks forward on set." The picture showed Aishwarya in what appeared to be bouffant-inspired look.





In Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on a popular Tamil classic of the same name, Aishwarya will reportedly play a dual role. The film is expected to be shot in one go. Shiva Anand, executive producer, Mani Ratnam’s film production company Madras Talkies, has told Mid Day in May 2020: “Like everybody else in the industry, we are waiting for the shoot to resume and talk to the actors about their dates. It will be difficult to coordinate the schedules, but it’s our job to figure out a way.” He added, “We have no intention of compromising on the film. We will release the first part next year, though we don’t have clarity on the release date yet.”

Aishwarya, it may be recalled, hadn't stepped out of her Mumbai home through the coronavirus pandemic period, starting from the March lockdown. Many members of the Bachchan household including Amitabh Bachchan, son Abhishek, Aishwarya and his granddaughter Aaradhya had contracted the virus.

