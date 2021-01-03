e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai steps out of Mumbai after 10 months, spotted in Hyderabad with Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai steps out of Mumbai after 10 months, spotted in Hyderabad with Abhishek Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya, was spotted in Hyderabad on Sunday. See pictures here.

bollywood Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 11:35 IST
Aishwarya Rai has mostly stayed indoors through the pandemic.
Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were spotted in Hyderabad on Sunday. This would be the first time the actor has stepped out of Mumbai since the first of the coronavirus lockdown was announced in March last year.

In the pictures, Aishwarya was dressed in an all-black avatar - a pair of leggings, a black coat and oversized sun glasses. Her daughter Aaradhya was in pink track pants and t-shirt while Abhishek was wearing a pair of comfortable trousers with camouflage jacket. All had their masks on. 
 
 

It is not clear why Aishwarya is in Hyderabad but fan accounts suggest she is there for a long shoot schedule of her upcoming Mani Ratnam Tamil film, Ponniyin Selvan.

Through much of the pandemic, Aishwarya stayed indoors, only making brief appearances in family pictures and videos. However, in July, she along with her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek and Aaradhya tested positive for coronavirus. All four of them were admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital. Aishwarya and Aaradya were the first to test negative.

Also read: Anusha Dandekar hints Karan Kundra lied and cheated on her: ‘I waited for an apology, which never came’

Aishwarya will reportedly play a dual role in the film. Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s period-based fictional novel of the same name. The film is expected to be shot in one go. Shiva Anand, executive producer, Mani Ratnam’s film production company Madras Talkies, told Mid Day in May 2020: “Like everybody else in the industry, we are waiting for the shoot to resume and talk to the actors about their dates. It will be difficult to coordinate the schedules, but it’s our job to figure out a way.” He added, “We have no intention of compromising on the film. We will release the first part next year, though we don’t have clarity on the release date yet.”

