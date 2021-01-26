Shraddha Srinath asks if Natasha Dalal will accept Varun Dhawan romancing other heroines in films, takes on misogyny
South actor Shraddha Srinath made a strong comment on the misogyny faced by female actors after getting married with her tongue-in-cheek congratulatory message for Varun Dhawan on tying the knot with Natasha Dalal. Shraddha sarcastically remarked that Varun’s career will be limited now, as Natasha and his in-laws would not approve of him romancing other heroines on screen.
“Another good actor bites the dust. Sad that we will not see him on screen again. Obviously his wife and in laws will not be okay with him acting with other heroines. Maybe he will switch to doing male oriented films? But how to balance personal life and work life ya. Tough. Will miss him. Congratulations though, Varun,” she wrote.
Varun and Natasha exchanged marital vows in a low-key ceremony at The Mansion House in Alibaug on Sunday. The wedding was attended by just 40-50 of their closest friends and family members, keeping in mind the Covid-19 restrictions. Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Manish Malhotra and Kunal Kohli were among the few from the film industry who made it to the wedding.
Several of Varun’s industry colleagues congratulated him on Instagram, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt.
Also read: Richa Chadha reveals that Ali Fazal didn't like her performance in Inside Edge, here's what he told her
Karan, who launched Varun in Bollywood with Student of the Year, penned an emotional note on Instagram. Reminiscing about their first meeting in Goa, Karan talked about directing Varun years later and feeling paternal towards him.
“When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent.... that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment... my boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life... congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ....love you,” Karan wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha mockingly asks if Natasha will accept Varun romancing others on screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra imitates Celine Dion, reveals favourite Jonas brother on TikTok
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut compares Manikarnika row to 'good vs evil', says 'I think we won'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha reveals that Ali Fazal didn't like her performance in Inside Edge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka regrets endorsing fairness creams, says she powdered her face as a kid
- Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she regrets endorsing fairness creams in India, but as a child she believed that dark skin wasn't pretty and would put talcum powder on her face.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal glam it up in first pics from sangeet, see here
- Pictures from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's sangeet function have been shared online by Zoa Morani. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's mehendi ceremony
- New pictures from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's mehendi ceremony have arrived online. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Oberoi: We lucked out as there were no Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar sort of big films releasing in 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15 years of Rang De Basanti: The team reveals what makes it timeless
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day special | John Abraham: Honesty in playing a person who cares for his country comes naturally to me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun's 'chilled out bride' Natasha Dalal got her wedding makeup done in 35 mins
- Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal, got her wedding makeup done in 35 minutes, artist Namrata Soni has said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana accuses attacks 'mafia' for 'making fun of mechanical horse'
- On the second anniversary of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut has accused the movie 'mafia' of launching negative campaigns against her and the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remo D'Souza, heart attack survivor, dances his way to recovery with his doctors
- Remo D'Souza has shared a video of himself, dancing with his doctors, after recovering from a heart attack recently.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Dealing with Varun requires patience': Shashank Khaitan's advice to Natasha
- Varun Dhawan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania director, Shashank Khaitan, has some advice for the actor's wife, Natasha Dalal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natasha Dalal's engagement ring grabs eyeballs as she poses with Varun Dhawan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox