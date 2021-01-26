Shraddha Srinath asks if Natasha Dalal will accept Varun Dhawan romancing other heroines in films, takes on misogyny

South actor Shraddha Srinath made a strong comment on the misogyny faced by female actors after getting married with her tongue-in-cheek congratulatory message for Varun Dhawan on tying the knot with Natasha Dalal. Shraddha sarcastically remarked that Varun’s career will be limited now, as Natasha and his in-laws would not approve of him romancing other heroines on screen.

“Another good actor bites the dust. Sad that we will not see him on screen again. Obviously his wife and in laws will not be okay with him acting with other heroines. Maybe he will switch to doing male oriented films? But how to balance personal life and work life ya. Tough. Will miss him. Congratulations though, Varun,” she wrote.

Varun and Natasha exchanged marital vows in a low-key ceremony at The Mansion House in Alibaug on Sunday. The wedding was attended by just 40-50 of their closest friends and family members, keeping in mind the Covid-19 restrictions. Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Manish Malhotra and Kunal Kohli were among the few from the film industry who made it to the wedding.

Several of Varun’s industry colleagues congratulated him on Instagram, including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt.

Karan, who launched Varun in Bollywood with Student of the Year, penned an emotional note on Instagram. Reminiscing about their first meeting in Goa, Karan talked about directing Varun years later and feeling paternal towards him.





“When he faced the camera for me for the first time I developed an immediately protective feeling of love and care for him..: almost assuming the role of a parent.... that feeling today came alive in abundance as I saw him walk with his loved one around the holy fire of trust and commitment... my boy is all grown up and ready for this beautiful phase in his life... congratulations my darling Natasha and Varun! My blessings and love forever ....love you,” Karan wrote.

