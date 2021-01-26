Richa Chadha reveals that Ali Fazal didn't like her performance in Inside Edge, here's what he told her
Actor Richa Chadha, who is in a relationship with Ali Fazal, has said in an interview that he wasn't the biggest fan of her work in the Amazon Prime Video series Inside Edge.
In an interview, Richa said that Ali doesn't really ask her too many work-related questions, and is very honest about his opinions.
She told SpotboyE, in Hindi, "We have a healthy relationship because we don't discuss work too often. He asks me once if I liked working on a particular project, if my intuition tells me if it'll be a good film or show, tell me. Sometimes, he doesn't like my work, too. We are honest with each other. We behave like people, not two actors who are living together."
Asked what project in particular didn't meet Ali's standards, Richa thought for a while and said, "I don't think he liked my work in Inside Edge. It's OK, it's his opinion. I like that we are honest with each other, it's very important. He told me what I could do differently in future seasons, and I think that's a good friendship and a good relationship."
Richa has seen back-to-back theatrical releases -- the biopic Shakeela, and the political drama, Madam Chief Minister. Both films opened to mediocre reviews and negligible box office returns.
Ali was, however, a big fan of Richa's work in Madam Chief Minister. Ahead of the film's release, he tweeted, “I had the fortune of witnessing this spectacle! My love, you’ve outdone yourself..one of your best performances ever.I hope the naysayers get a glimpse of what this film,this commentary really stands for. It is indeed a study and a sum up. To the team- BRAVA. #MadamChiefMinister.”
Also read: Ali Fazal says girlfriend Richa Chadha has ‘outdone’ herself in Madam Chief Minister, has message for naysayers
Ali was last seen in the second season of Mirzapur. He also has Fukrey 3 in the pipeline, as well as Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana Ranaut compares Manikarnika row to 'good vs evil', says 'I think we won'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha reveals that Ali Fazal didn't like her performance in Inside Edge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka regrets endorsing fairness creams, says she powdered her face as a kid
- Actor Priyanka Chopra has said that she regrets endorsing fairness creams in India, but as a child she believed that dark skin wasn't pretty and would put talcum powder on her face.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal glam it up in first pics from sangeet, see here
- Pictures from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's sangeet function have been shared online by Zoa Morani. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's mehendi ceremony
- New pictures from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's mehendi ceremony have arrived online. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Oberoi: We lucked out as there were no Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar sort of big films releasing in 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15 years of Rang De Basanti: The team reveals what makes it timeless
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day special | John Abraham: Honesty in playing a person who cares for his country comes naturally to me
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun's 'chilled out bride' Natasha Dalal got her wedding makeup done in 35 mins
- Varun Dhawan's wife, Natasha Dalal, got her wedding makeup done in 35 minutes, artist Namrata Soni has said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana accuses attacks 'mafia' for 'making fun of mechanical horse'
- On the second anniversary of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut has accused the movie 'mafia' of launching negative campaigns against her and the film.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Remo D'Souza, heart attack survivor, dances his way to recovery with his doctors
- Remo D'Souza has shared a video of himself, dancing with his doctors, after recovering from a heart attack recently.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Dealing with Varun requires patience': Shashank Khaitan's advice to Natasha
- Varun Dhawan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania director, Shashank Khaitan, has some advice for the actor's wife, Natasha Dalal.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Natasha Dalal's engagement ring grabs eyeballs as she poses with Varun Dhawan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Irrfan's son Babil admits he saw 'nothing special' in dad's acting as a child
- Late actor Irrfan Khan's son, Babil, has said that he has no interest in doing films that make ₹100 crore but have no artistic value.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan flexes muscles in photos from haldi ceremony, poses with his squad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox