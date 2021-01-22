Ali Fazal says girlfriend Richa Chadha has ‘outdone’ herself in Madam Chief Minister, has message for naysayers
Ali Fazal showered praise on girlfriend Richa Chadha’s performance in her new film, Madam Chief Minister, which has just hit the theatres. He also made a reference to the controversy that the film is embroiled in and hoped that naysayers get to see what it ‘really stands for’.
“I had the fortune of witnessing this spectacle! My love, you’ve outdone yourself..one of your best performances ever.I hope the naysayers get a glimpse of what this film,this commentary really stands for. It is indeed a study and a sum up. To the team- BRAVA. #MadamChiefMinister,” he wrote on Twitter.
Richa expressed her gratitude for the words of appreciation for her and Madam Chief Minister. Replying to Ali’s tweet, she wrote, “Thank you meri jaan, thrilled (and relieved) you liked the film. Love.”
Madam Chief Minister, said to be loosely inspired by the life of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mayawati, was in the eye of a storm after the release of its first poster, in which Richa was seen holding a broom. The poster faced flak for its alleged stereotyping of the Dalit community as well as the mention of the word ‘untouchable’.
Richa apologised for the ‘completely unintentional oversight’ and said that though she did not have any role to play in the designing of the poster, the makers have taken the criticism in their stride.
In a new statement shared on Twitter on Friday, Richa said that she is ‘still reading some very angry tweets’. She justified the anger over representation in Madam Chief Minister but said that it was misdirected, as many others worked on the film.
Richa also said that she could not undo centuries of caste apartheid or become an expert on a subject as complex as caste and varna just by doing one film. She added that she has tried to play the role with ‘dignity, honesty and empathy’.
Irrfan's wife gives stirring speech at IFFI: 'First time I've come out of home'
- Irrfan Khan's son and wife, Babil Khan and Sutapa Sikdar, attended a special screening in his honour at IFFI Goa. Sutapa delivered a stirring speech, Babil shared pictures.
Shah Rukh shares cryptic post about the colour 'pink'; is this his Pathan look?
- Shah Rukh Khan has shared a new social media post, about how the world can be made a better place. But is this his Pathan look?
