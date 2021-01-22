Ranjeet says he was kicked out of home after debut film as he played villain, ‘tried to tear’ Rakhee Gulzar’s clothes

IND USA
Ranjeet played villain roles in most of his films.
Veteran actor Ranjeet, who is known for playing villainious roles, said that he was thrown out of his house after the release of his debut film Sharmeelee.
Veteran actor Ranjeet, who is known for playing villain, said that he was thrown out of the house after the release of his debut film, Sharmeelee. He made this revelation on The Kapil Sharma Show. He came on the show with veteran actors Gulshan Grover and Bindu, who are also famous for playing the antagonist.

In a promo from the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Ranjeet said that his family was unhappy with his role in Sharmeelee because he was seen forcing himself on Rakhee Gulzar. He was even thrown out of the house.

“Jab Sharmeelee picture aayi toh mujhe ghar se nikaal diya (I was thrown out of my house when Sharmeelee released),” he said. On being asked why, he said, “Rakhee ke jo baal-vaal kheeche, uske kapde-vapde phaadne ki koshish ki (Because I pulled Rakhee’s hair and tried to tear her clothes).”

Ranjeet was told, “Yeh koi kaam hai? Koi major, officer, air force officer ya doctor ka role karo. Baap ka naak katwa diya hai. Apna kaunsa mooh leke jayega Amritsar mein (What kind of work is this? You should take up roles like army major, officer, air force officer or doctor. You have humiliated your father. How will he face everyone back home in Amritsar)?”


In his career spanning five decades, Ranjeet has played the villain in a majority of his films. However, he played a positive character in the television show Aisa Des Hai Mera.

Ranjeet will soon make his digital debut with a comedy show titled Becharey. The web series, which revolves around the lives of four boys and a girl, also features Amita Yadav, Prateek Chaudhary, Sambhav Jain, Himanshu Bhatt and Rahul Datta.

In Becharey, Ranjeet will play a fictionalised version of himself. He will be seen moving to a service apartment as preparation for a role.

