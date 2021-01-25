IND USA
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married in a low-key ceremony on Sunday.
Fans trend Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's then-and-now photo as he introduces her as ‘life long love’

Varun Dhawan married his girlfriend of many years, Natasha Dalal, on Sunday in a private ceremony. As he introduced her in an Instagram post as his 'life long love', fans began trending a then-and-now photo of them on social media.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:37 AM IST

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal avoided the bright lights and photographers at their wedding, choosing to get married in a low-key ceremony in Alibaug on Sunday instead. While the couple reportedly took measures to ensure that no pictures from the ceremonies were leaked online, Varun shared photos with Natasha after the marriage was solemnised. He introduced his wife as his ‘life long love’, leading to fans trending their then-and-now photos on social media.

“Life long love just became official,” Varun wrote on Instagram, along with a heart emoji. He has known Natasha since they were in school, although they got into a relationship only much later. In the past, he said that he felt like he ‘fell in love with her’ when he saw her for the first time in their school cafeteria.

Fans were inspired by Varun and Natasha’s love story and began trending a then-and-now photo of them on social media. The picture is a collage of two photos - one is of the couple from before he became an actor, while the other is from their wedding.


Varun and Natasha tied the knot at The Mansion House in Alibaug in the presence of their closest friends and family members. Karan Johar, Shashank Khaitan, Manish Malhotra and Kunal Kohli were among the few from the film industry who made it to the wedding. Reportedly, there were only 40-50 guests in all, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Also read | Inside Varun Dhawan’s wedding: Bride Natasha Dalal gets decked up, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra turn baaraatis

Several of Varun’s industry colleagues congratulated him on Instagram. While Karan said that his ‘boy is all grown up’, Shahid Kapoor welcomed him to the ‘dark side’. Others including Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra also wished the newlyweds.

While Varun and Natasha kept their wedding celebrations away from the public eye, they posed for pictures outside their wedding venue once their ceremony was over.

