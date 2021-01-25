IND USA
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on Sunday.
Inside Varun Dhawan's wedding: Bride Natasha Dalal gets decked up, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra turn baaraatis

Natasha Dalal and Varun Dhawan wedding: While the celebrations were a private affair, a few pictures and videos have surfaced online.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:56 AM IST

Varun Dhawan and his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal got married in Alibaug on Sunday in the presence of their closest friends and family members. Despite the media frenzy surrounding the couple, they managed to ensure that the wedding remained private. However, some pictures and videos from the grand nuptials still made their way to social media.

A video of Natasha getting ready for her big day is going viral online. She is seen smiling for the camera, as she sits in the make-up chair, dressed in her bridal lehenga. A woman is then seen fixing the dupatta on her head, which is adorned with white flowers.


Kunal Kohli shared a picture with Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra. The trio was a part of the ‘groom squad’. Pictures of Varun and Natasha posing with guests and the security team also surfaced on social media.


Reportedly, the guest list at Varun and Natasha’s wedding was limited to around 40-50 names, keeping the Covid-19 protocols in mind. It was being said that a strict no-phone policy was imposed at the wedding and security was tightened to ensure that there are no leaks.

Varun and Natasha did not disappoint the media, however, and posed for pictures outside their wedding venue - The Mansion House - once their ceremony was over.

Varun also shared pictures on his Instagram page. “Life long love just became official,” he wrote, posting photos with Natasha from the wedding. His parents, David Dhawan and Laali Dhawan, could be seen in the background.

On Friday, Varun and Natasha travelled to Alibaug with their families. Their wedding functions reportedly included mehendi and sangeet ceremonies. It is being said that the couple will host a lavish reception in Mumbai for their friends and members of the film fraternity on February 2.

Varun, who went to school with Natasha, has known her since the sixth grade. On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, he said that when he saw her for the first time in the cafetaria, ‘(he) felt like (he) fell in love with her’.

