Varun Dhawan says he was 'rejected' by girlfriend Natasha Dalal 3-4 times: 'I didn't give up hope'

Varun Dhawan says he was ‘rejected’ by girlfriend Natasha Dalal 3-4 times: ‘I didn’t give up hope’

Varun Dhawan told Kareena Kapoor Khan on her radio show that he was turned down by his girlfriend Natasha Dalal multiple times but he ‘didn’t give up hope’.

bollywood Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 07:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were childhood friends before they started dating.
Actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, met in the sixth grade but their friendship did not immediately translate into love. In fact, she ‘rejected’ him multiple times before they got into a relationship.

On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, Varun spilled the beans about his love story with Natasha. “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends,” he said.

Varun reminisced about the first time he saw Natasha in school and the effect she had on him. “I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it,” he said.

It was only much later that Varun started dating Natasha. “She rejected me three-four times,” he admitted to Kareena, adding, “I didn’t give up hope.”

 

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh shuts down Kangana Ranaut’s rhetoric again, says ‘I don’t owe you any explanation, you’re obsessed with me’

Natasha has fit right in with Varun’s family and is often seen accompanying them at events. She was seen along with his mother at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth celebrations earlier this year.

According to reports, Varun and Natasha were set to tie the knot this year and had zeroed in on Thailand for their destination wedding. However, the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to their plans.

On the work front, Varun is currently gearing up for the release of his father David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, in which he plays the lead role along with Sara Ali Khan. The film, which will release on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas, also marks their digital debuts.

