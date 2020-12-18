Varun Dhawan says he was ‘rejected’ by girlfriend Natasha Dalal 3-4 times: ‘I didn’t give up hope’

bollywood

Actor Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, met in the sixth grade but their friendship did not immediately translate into love. In fact, she ‘rejected’ him multiple times before they got into a relationship.

On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, Varun spilled the beans about his love story with Natasha. “The first time I met Natasha was in the sixth standard. We have not been dating since then. We were friends till the eleventh or twelfth grade. We were very close friends,” he said.

Varun reminisced about the first time he saw Natasha in school and the effect she had on him. “I still remember, we went to Maneckji Cooper, she was in the yellow house and I was in the red house. It was on the basketball court. So, in the lunch break, in the canteen, they give you food and an energy drink. I remember her walking, I remember seeing her and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it,” he said.

It was only much later that Varun started dating Natasha. “She rejected me three-four times,” he admitted to Kareena, adding, “I didn’t give up hope.”

Natasha has fit right in with Varun’s family and is often seen accompanying them at events. She was seen along with his mother at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth celebrations earlier this year.

According to reports, Varun and Natasha were set to tie the knot this year and had zeroed in on Thailand for their destination wedding. However, the Covid-19 pandemic put paid to their plans.

On the work front, Varun is currently gearing up for the release of his father David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, in which he plays the lead role along with Sara Ali Khan. The film, which will release on Amazon Prime Video this Christmas, also marks their digital debuts.

