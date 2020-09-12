Varun Dhawan shares romantic picture with girlfriend Natasha Dalal: ‘As long as you stand by me’

bollywood

Actor Varun Dhawan is feeling specially romantic this weekend. On Saturday, he took to Instagram to share a new picture with his fashion designer girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

The picture appears to have been clicked at a holiday resort and shows the couple posing by a pool at night. Varun is seen in a bright orange jacket and shorts with his hair tied in a top knot, while Natasha looks lovely in her lilac dress. Varun shared a sweet caption for Natasha with the photo. “No I won’t be afraid just as long as you Stand by me,” he wrote.

Varun and Natasha were reportedly planning to get married in summers this year but the coronavirus pandemic ruined their plans. It was reported that the couple will have a Goa wedding but Varun’s father, filmmaker David Dhawan had denied the rumours in January. “Not again. How many dates and venues will I hear for my son’s wedding? Every week I am told where and when Varun is getting married. They know it better than me,” David said in an interview to IMW Buzz.

Natasha spoke to Hello magazine about her relationship with Varun in November last year. “Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends,” she had said.

Varun told Filmfare in an interview, “She and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family.”

Varun had also spoken about Natasha in an episode of Koffee with Karan, saying, “I’m with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually.”

