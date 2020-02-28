Varun Dhawan’s car runs over photographer’s foot, concerned actor checks on him. Watch video

bollywood

Updated: Feb 28, 2020

The paparazzi frenzy surrounding stars in our country is nothing new. Actor Varun Dhawan’s car was surrounded as he reached filmmaker Shashank Khaitan’s residence on Thursday night for his birthday bash with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. In the commotion, the car ran over one of the photographers’ foot.

In a video that is doing the rounds online, a photographer is heard yelling, “Pair pe chadhaya (He ran over my foot)!” As soon as Varun realises what happened, he stepped out of the car to check if the injured lensman is alright.

Later in the clip, Varun tells the paparazzi off for creating such a commotion, which led to the accident. “Tumko photo kab nahi diya hai ki tum log aisa karte ho? Main nikal ke aata hoon na tum logon ke paas. Kyun halla karte ho? Kab nahi diya hai? Roz toh deta hoon (When have I not given you pictures that you resort to this? I always come out and pose for you. Why do you create such a commotion? When have I not given any pictures? I pose for you every day),” he told them.

While posing for pictures, Varun tells the paparazzi to tend to the injured photographer. It is only when they assure the actor that he is not seriously injured, does he go back inside.

Earlier this month, Varun wrapped up the shoot of David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1, which also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. The film is a reboot of the filmmaker’s 1995 hit of the same name, which starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment, Coolie No 1 also stars Jaaved Jaaferi, Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Sahil Vaid in key roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on May 1.

