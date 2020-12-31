Varun Dhawan, girlfriend Natasha Dalal ring in the New Year with a lot of snow and love. See pics

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 20:41 IST

Actor Varun Dhawan has shared a rare and loved up picture with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal as they welcome th New Year in Switzerland. The photo shows them basking in the Alpine sun while surrounded by snow.

“Let there be snow. Wishing everyone out there a very happy new year 2020,” Varun captioned his post. In it, he is seen holding on to Natasha while they strike poses for the camera. Both of them are wearing woollen caps, thick jackets and boots to brave the cold.

Recently, Varun and Natasha bumped into Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli in the Alps. A selfie of the two couples went viral on social media on Monday. The picture, shared on Instagram shows the four celebrities happily in the snow.

“Hello frands! @varundvn @natashadalal88,” Anushka wrote. Sharing the same photo, Varun wrote: “Mountain ke dost @natashadalal88 @virat.kohli @anushkasharma”.

Not just Virat and Anuska, Varun also bumped into the Kapoor sisters Karisma and Kareena in Switzerland. Sharing a cute photo with the two sisters posing with Varun in between, Karisma Kapoor wrote on Instagram: “See who we met! @varundvn #holidayseason #snowydays”.

Recently, Natasha spoke about her relationship with Varun in a magazine interview. She said, “Varun and I were in school together. We stayed friends until we were in our mid-20s and then, I remember, we started dating just before I moved away. It was around then that, I think, we realised we were more than just good friends.” About rumours of a wedding, she added, “Marriage is on the cards eventually, just not right now.”

Varun had told Filmfare, “It’s (the wedding) not going to happen this year (2019). I’m not saying I won’t get married but it’s not this soon. If I’m doing all these movies, I need to find the right time for that.”

In the same interview, Varun talked about how their relationship has evolved. “She and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She’s been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn’t photographed then. She’s my rock, she’s my anchor. She’s the stabilising factor in my life. It’s pretty much like family.”

