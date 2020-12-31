Kiara Advani defends Kabir Singh and Preeti, says film is ‘love story between two dysfunctional people’

bollywood

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani has said that her role in Netflix’s upcoming film Guilty “is completely at odds with” what she essayed in Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh. “It’s the antithesis of Preeti (Kiara’s character in Kabir Singh). The film (Guilty) opened my eyes (towards abuse). It brought me love that was so contagious that I am further motivated to go to work now,” the actor told Mid-Day.

Kiara insisted that she chose the character of Preeti knowing that it was flawed. “I am an actor, and am hence not always like the characters I play. This was a love story between two dysfunctional people, so, I didn’t judge it. I am glad that a dialogue ensued. We all can differentiate right from wrong. But the film mirrors brutal realities,” she told the daily.

Kiara also said that she cherished being a part of the project that was the Hindi remake of director Sandeep Vanga Reddy’s Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. “Everyone is entitled to their opinion. Personally, for me, it will be a film which will be special to me. The character was obviously very different from what I am. Getting into the debate of what is right or wrong, I don’t know... I wouldn’t want to enter that position. Everyone has said what they wanted to. The movie received feedback which was both overwhelming and strong. I think it started a conversation,” she told Pinkvilla.

“I couldn’t let Kiara’s thought cloud Preeti. I played her as a character and detached. As an actor, that was my process. It is a perspective of the director. Each of us was aware of how is he telling the story and we believed in it. Maybe if someone else made it, he or she would do it differently, but at the end of the day, everything is fictional. No one is asking you to be like Preeti or Kabir. They are extremely flawed characters, I think it is the love story which everyone related to. At the end of the day, love is love,” she added.

Kiara is on a high with her latest film alongside Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh - Good Newwz - impressing both audiences and critics. She was not as lucky with her last one; Kabir Singh is one of the biggest hits of 2019 but received widepsread flak from critics for promoting misogynistic content. However, most of the backlash was directed at Shahid’s character Kabir and not Kiara’s.

