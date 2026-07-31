President hosts Bastar tribal delegation at Rashtrapati Bhavan, serves meal

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday hosted a 209-member delegation from Chhattisgarh's Bastar region at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where she interacted with tribal representatives, cultural performers and awardees associated with Bastar Pandum 2026. During the special event, the President personally served food to the guests and praised Bastar's rich tribal traditions, cultural heritage and community institutions. President Droupadi Murmu interacts with members of the Bastar delegation led by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

The delegation, led by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, included traditional tribal leaders such as Manjhis and Chalkis, winners of Bastar Pandum 2026, Padma Shri awardees, public representatives and senior government officials. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma and Culture and Tourism Minister Rajesh Agrawal were also present.

According to the state government, the visit marked the first time such a large tribal delegation from Bastar was formally hosted at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President praises Bastar's cultural heritage

Addressing the gathering, Murmu described Bastar Pandum as a celebration of Chhattisgarh's tribal traditions, folk arts and cultural heritage. She said such initiatives help preserve indigenous traditions while creating opportunities for tourism, local livelihoods and cultural exchange.

The President interacted with members of the delegation and sought information about Bastar's traditional social institutions, tribal customs and the organisation of Bastar Pandum. She appreciated the efforts of artists and traditional community leaders in preserving the region's cultural identity.

Murmu also said Bastar was progressing towards peace, development and prosperity with support from government initiatives and public participation. She noted improvements in road connectivity, education, electricity, drinking water and other basic infrastructure, describing the region's progress as encouraging.

Highlighting the role of traditional institutions, the President said Manjhis and Chalkis continue to play an important role in strengthening the relationship between local communities and the administration while preserving tribal customs and social values.

President expresses desire to attend Bastar Dussehra

During the interaction, Murmu expressed her desire to visit Bastar in the future and attend Bastar Dussehra and Bastar Pandum. Referring to Bastar Dussehra, she said the festival held a special place in her heart and recalled its unique traditions, including the worship of the wooden idol of Lord Jagannath.

The President also spoke about her personal connection with the institution of Manjhis, saying her father had also served as a Manjhi.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai presented the President with a handcrafted 'Jhitku-Mitki' artwork, a traditional Bastar artefact symbolising love, sacrifice and tribal heritage. The state government said the artwork represents a nearly 300-year-old folk legend that continues to hold cultural significance in the region.

Leaders highlight Bastar's transformation

Speaking on the occasion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said he had visited Rashtrapati Bhavan several times but it was the first occasion when he had witnessed such a large gathering representing Bastar's traditional tribal culture and attire.

Chief Minister Sai described the interaction as a significant moment for Chhattisgarh and Bastar, saying it provided an opportunity to showcase the region's cultural traditions before the country's highest constitutional office. He said Bastar was witnessing a new phase of peace, development and cultural revival, while initiatives such as Bastar Pandum were helping bring wider recognition to the region's tribal heritage.

Sai also invited the President to visit Bastar, expressing hope that her visit would further encourage efforts to preserve and promote the region's tribal culture.

Members of the delegation also toured Rashtrapati Bhavan and were introduced to aspects of India's constitutional and democratic heritage. Senior officials accompanying the delegation included Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subodh Kumar Singh, Secretary Rahul Bhagat, Public Relations Commissioner Rajat Bansal and other state officials.

According to the Chhattisgarh government, the interaction reflected continued efforts to promote Bastar's tribal heritage at the national level while encouraging cultural preservation, tourism and greater public awareness of the region's traditional institutions and indigenous art forms.