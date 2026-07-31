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    Horoscope Tomorrow, August 1, 2026: New beginnings, positive outcomes, big shifts awaits this month

    Horoscope Tomorrow, August 1, 2026, read predictions for all sun signs.

    Published on: Jul 31, 2026, 16:53:54 IST
    By Kishori Sud
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    Aries

    Energy Tomorrow: Embrace exciting beginnings

    Horoscope tomorrow (Pinterest )
    Horoscope tomorrow (Pinterest )

    Tomorrow fills you with enthusiasm and fresh ideas. A new opportunity, conversation, or adventure could inspire you to step outside your comfort zone. Follow your curiosity, as it may lead you towards something rewarding.

    Taurus

    Energy Tomorrow: A moment of awakening

    A powerful realisation helps you see a situation from a new perspective. It's a good day to reflect on past decisions, make peace with what has been, and confidently move forward. Trust that you're being guided in the right direction.

    Gemini

    Energy Tomorrow: Choose what truly fulfils you

    You may feel ready to leave behind something that no longer brings happiness. Whether it's an old habit, a draining situation, or an outdated goal, walking away creates space for better opportunities. Don't fear new beginnings.

    Cancer

    Energy Tomorrow: Your intuition knows the way

    Your inner voice is especially strong tomorrow. Instead of looking for answers from others, trust your instincts when making important decisions. Patience and quiet observation will reveal what needs your attention.

    Leo

    Energy Tomorrow: Take a leap of faith

    A fresh chapter is waiting for you. Tomorrow encourages you to embrace change with optimism and confidence, even if the path ahead feels uncertain. Sometimes the greatest rewards come from believing in yourself before anyone else does.

    Virgo

    Energy Tomorrow: Break free from unhealthy patterns

    Tomorrow asks you to recognise habits, fears, or attachments that may be limiting your growth. Once you acknowledge what's holding you back, you'll find it much easier to move towards positive change. Your choices today can shape a healthier future.

    Libra

    Energy Tomorrow: Let your heart guide you

    Relationships and meaningful choices take centre stage. Whether you're strengthening an existing bond or making an important personal decision, honesty and trust will lead you in the right direction. Listen to both your heart and your intuition.

    Scorpio

    Energy Tomorrow: Enjoy the rewards you've earned

    Your dedication is beginning to pay off. Tomorrow brings a sense of accomplishment, confidence, and independence. Take pride in what you've built while remaining open to even greater opportunities ahead.

    Sagittarius

    Energy Tomorrow: Find your balance

    You may need to juggle several responsibilities, but staying organised will help everything fall into place. Be flexible and avoid overcommitting yourself. Small adjustments will make your day much smoother.

    Capricorn

    Energy Tomorrow: Change clears the path

    Unexpected developments may alter your plans, but don't assume they're working against you. Sometimes life removes unstable foundations so something stronger can be built. Stay calm and focus on what you can control.

    Aquarius

    Energy Tomorrow: Abundance surrounds you

    Your creativity, confidence, and nurturing nature attract positive experiences. Whether you're focusing on work, relationships, or personal goals, tomorrow supports growth and prosperity. Trust your ability to create something meaningful.

    Pisces

    Energy Tomorrow: Lead with compassion

    Your emotional maturity helps you handle situations with wisdom and grace. Someone may seek your advice or support, and your calm presence can make a lasting difference. Listen with empathy while honouring your own emotional boundaries.

    Kishori Sud

    (Certified Tarot Card Reader & Crystal Healer, Founder at EnigmaTarotTribe ™)

    • Kishori Sud
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Kishori Sud

      Kishori Sud is a spiritual practitioner, intuitive guide, and journalist with over five years of experience in tarot reading and holistic healing. A senior visualiser with an advertising agency turned journalist turned tarot reader, she brings a unique blend of creativity, storytelling, and intuition to her work. She has worked with leading media organisations including IANS, Jagran, and The Times of India. She is IPHM-certified in Tarot Reading and Crystal Healing, and also holds certifications in Spell Casting, Face Reading, and Palmistry, making her a well-rounded expert in the spiritual space. Having guided more than 10,000 clients, Kishori is known for her accurate insights and practical approach to spirituality. Her readings focus on clarity, emotional balance, and actionable guidance rather than just predictions. She specialises in karmic debt clearance, life path guidance, and personalised remedies tailored to individual energy and real-life situations. Kishori is the founder of Enigma Tarot Tribe, where she offers highly customised tarot consultations, crystal combinations, and spiritual remedies designed specifically for each individual’s concerns—be it love, career, healing, or manifestation. Her approach to customisation ensures that every solution aligns deeply with the client’s unique energy and life path. You can connect with her on Instagram at @enigmatarottribe and explore her customised services and crystal offerings at www.enigmatarottribe.comRead More

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    Home/Astrology/Horoscope/Horoscope Tomorrow, August 1, 2026: New Beginnings, Positive Outcomes, Big Shifts Awaits This Month

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