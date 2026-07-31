Rishab Rikhiram Sharma on bringing the sitar recital to the Commonwealth Games: This feels bigger than any concert

Acclaimed sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is set to represent India at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games 2026 on August 2, performing a neo-classical set at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Calling it a proud moment, the musician admits the magnitude of the opportunity is still sinking in.



“I haven’t been able to fully process it yet, to represent the country through an instrument that has been a part of my life and our culture.” he admits. “To represent India during such a historic moment, incredibly feels special, but it also comes with a great sense of responsibility.” Rishab Rikhiram Sharma

For Sharma, the connect CWG this year is personal, “The Delhi Commonwealth Games in 2010 remain one of my most vivid childhood memories,” he recalls.”I remember the entire city lighting up and the pride everyone felt as India welcomed countries and territories from across the Commonwealth. What makes this moment even more personal is that our family’s musical instrument store in Gole Market was one of the official stores for the Games that year; it was listed as a place for guests to visit and shop .”

Sharma’s performance will feature two distinct compositions, he reveals, “Chanakya and Tandavam, each piece brings a powerful, specialised energy to the stage. “Chanakya channels Veer Rasa, the emotion of courage and valour,” he explains. “That is an emotion every athlete carries when stepping onto the field, but I believe musicians experience it as well when we step onto the stage.”

The performance also promises a few surprises. “It is the first time I will be incorporating choreography into my performance, so that is something completely new for me,” he laughs. “I am very excited and grateful to be collaborating with Shiamak Davar sir on that. I suppose you could also call this the soft launch of my very subtle dancing career, so let us see where that goes!”