Has Bryan Johnson's longevity quest gone too far? Experts weigh in

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson, who has spent millions each year since 2021 on his anti-ageing regimen since selling his payments company Braintree under his ambitious Project Blueprint, has admitted he is beginning to question whether his longevity experiment has gone too far. His candid reflection comes weeks after he revealed he had been diagnosed with autoimmune gastritis, a chronic condition in which the immune system attacks the stomach lining. The remark surprised many, given that the entrepreneur has spent years following an intensive anti-ageing regimen that includes taking hundreds of supplements, maintaining a strict sleep schedule and making quirky lifestyle choices aimed at slowing biological ageing such as multi-generational plasma exchanges with his son, laser therapies, and continuous organ monitoring.

The internet reacted as it always does, with a sense of humour. “This would be funnier if you’d said it when you were 3000 years old,” said one comment on X. One more commented, “Even his midlife crisis is running ahead of schedule.” Another said, “Not far enough, we all need you to take it further.” But there were also a lot of longevity researchers and fitness professionals who lauded his contribution to science with comments saying, “There’s nothing wrong with trying something out,” and “Have you considered supporting research to prevent neurodegenerative disease?”

What doctors say Doctors in India point out to the striking irony of a man tracking over 300 biomarkers with a ‘perfect’ diet and supplement routine, who ended up with an autoimmune disorder lurking undetected for a decade.

“It proves that aggressive self-tracking isn’t a substitute for genuine health, no matter how green your spreadsheets look. While I strongly advocate for disease prevention, moderation is key. True longevity requires balance, not non-stop self-surveillance. When health morphs into constant monitoring, the nervous system enters a chronic fight-or-flight state that actually drives illness. Recovery only happens in the rest-and-digest state,” says Dr Arpit Bansal, Consultant in Advanced Laparoscopy & Surgical Oncology, Longevity Specialist.

Dr Amit Rastogi, Chairman - Liver Transplant & HPB Surgery, PSRI Hospital, cautions against extreme routines saying, “There is no scientific proof that excessive supplements or rigid diets guarantee a longer life. In fact, over-supplementation risks organ strain, drug interactions, and nutrient imbalances. The real goal shouldn’t be merely stretching our lifespan, but extending our health span: the years we live with mobility, strong social connections, and true physical fitness.”

Stressing on the need to approach ageing as a natural biological process instead of a “disease to be eradicated”, Dr Prateek Kadian, Consultant Medicine, Maccure Hospital, says, “We are increasingly seeing people become far more obsessed with tracking health metrics and biomarkers than with how they actually feel day-to-day. Chasing ‘perfect’ numbers creates unnecessary anxiety and unrealistic expectations. True preventive care isn’t about experimental routines, it’s about practical, science-backed habits that you can realistically sustain over a lifetime.”

“Ageing is a natural biological process, not a disease to be eradicated. We are increasingly seeing people become far more obsessed with tracking health metrics and biomarkers than with how they actually feel day-to-day. Chasing ‘perfect’ numbers creates unnecessary anxiety and unrealistic expectations. True preventive care isn’t about experimental routines, it’s about practical, science-backed habits that you can realistically sustain over a lifetime,” says Dr. Prateek Kadian, Consultant Medicine, Maccure Hospital giving us a psychological reality check.