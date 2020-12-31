Deepika Padukone will win National Award for Chhapaak, predicts Himesh Reshammiya as she dances to Naam Tera on his show

Updated: Dec 31, 2019 09:36 IST

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who first appeared on screen in a Himesh Reshammiya music video Naam Hai Tera, recreated the magic recently when she visited the sets of a TV show that features Himesh as one of the judges.

Deepika is currently promoting her upcoming film, Chhapaak. As part of the promotions of the film, Deepika visited the sets of Indian Idol, which Himesh is judging, alongside Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar. Sharing a picture from her visit where she poses with him, Himesh posted on Instagram, “Deepika is going to take the national award and every award of the country for chhapaak , she is historic , from naam hai tera to chapaak , so proud of her , super talent she is , truely blessed , Hats of to Meghna Gulzar , loved the trailer , looking forward to the film , Watch Indian idol sat sunday , amazing talent , amazing show , cheers.”

He also shared another image from their interaction on sets and wrote, “It was fun to perform naam hai tera again with Deepika , she is such an incredible talent , so proud of her , chhapaak is mindblowing , what a performer she is , looking forward to the film , lots of love.” Deepika looked gorgeous in a colourful sari for the do.

Watch Deepika in Naam tera video:

Deepika plays an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s directorial Chhapaak. The film also features Vikrant Massey and is set to hit theatres on January 10.

Meanwhile, Chhapaak received a U certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification with no cuts. Meghna said getting a U certificate is an “immense validation”, especially for a film like Chhapaak which could have been perceived as “difficult and graphic” due to its storyline. “This validation by the CBFC, that everyone should be able to see this film, is a valuable encouragement for Chhapaak,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

Deepika had to put on prosthetics to transform into an acid attack survivor, but Meghna said that there was never a plan to tone down the film. “However, from the onset, me and the entire team decided that Chhapaak must be a visually aesthetic experience otherwise it will undo the purpose of making this film. So we tread a very fine balance between not sugar-coating the reality and yet making it palatable for the viewers. And that’s the sensibility we all followed,” the director added.

