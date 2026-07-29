Ryan ten Doeschate lands new role less than 24 hours after BCCI officially announces India exit: ‘Excited to be back’

Ryan ten Doeschate has returned to the Knight Riders fold, with Knight Riders Sports appointing the former Netherlands international as its head of cricket strategy, a day after the BCCI confirmed the end of his stint with the Indian men’s team. Ryan ten Doeschate has joined the Knight Riders as the Head of cricket strategy. (X images)

In the network-wide role, ten Doeschate will oversee the strategic direction of scouting, player recruitment, squad planning and performance evaluation across the Knight Riders franchises. He will also work closely with the coaching and analytics teams to establish a consistent cricketing philosophy across the group.

Ten Doeschate will additionally serve as assistant coach for Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the International League T20 and Los Angeles Knight Riders in Major League Cricket.

“We are delighted to welcome Tendo back to the Knight Riders family. His deep understanding of our philosophy, combined with his experience across franchise and international cricket, makes him ideally suited for this role,” Knight Riders Sports CEO Venky Mysore said. “He will help shape the next phase of growth across the Knight Riders ecosystem.”

Ten Doeschate said the position offered him an opportunity to strengthen the organisation’s recruitment and player-development structures while helping formulate a long-term strategy across its global teams. “I’m excited to be back with the Knight Riders in this role. This is a unique opportunity to work with the coaching & analytics teams across our global franchises to strengthen our scouting/player development systems, and to build a long-term cricket strategy,” he said.