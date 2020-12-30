e-paper
Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak gets U certificate, Meghna Gulzar calls it ‘valuable encouragement’ by CBFC

Meghna Gulzar has called CBFC’s U certificate for Chhapaak a ‘valuable encouragement’ for people to watch her film.

bollywood Updated: Dec 30, 2019 21:03 IST

Press Trust of India, Mumbai
Deepika Padukone plays an acid attack survivor in Chhapaak.
Filmmaker Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, starring Deepika Padukone in the lead, on Monday received a U certificate and was cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification with no cuts. The movie, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, is slated to be released on January 10.

Meghna said getting a U certificate is an “immense validation”, especially for a film like Chhapaak which could have been perceived as “difficult and graphic” due to its storyline. “This validation by the CBFC, that everyone should be able to see this film, is a valuable encouragement for Chhapaak,” the filmmaker said in a statement.

 

Deepika had to put on prosthetics to transform into an acid attack survivor, but Meghna said there was never a plan to tone down the film. “However, from the onset, me and the entire team decided that Chhapaak must be a visually aesthetic experience otherwise it will undo the purpose of making this film.

“So we tread a very fine balance between not sugar-coating the reality and yet making it palatable for the viewers. And that’s the sensibility we all followed,” the director added.

Meghna, who has directed films like Raazi and Talvar, said she has been fortunate all her films have been passed without a cut. “There may have been a dialogue here and there that had to be replaced. But no cuts were requested. It leads me to believe that, like the audience, even the censor board recognises the intent behind a film and its makers. And will not restrict a film’s creative expression, if the intent is honest and clear.

“Like any creative person, freedom of creative expression is important. But the responsibility that comes with that freedom is as important, if not more,” she added. Chhapaak also features Vikrant Massey.

