Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan come together for dubbing of Love Aaj Kal sequel amid breakup rumours. See pics

Updated: Dec 30, 2019 12:12 IST

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who were rumoured to be dating during the shooting of their first film together, the Love Aaj Kal sequel and reportedly broke up soon after, were seen together after a long time in Mumbai. The two have started dubbing for the film and were seen posing for the paparazzi outside a studio.

Sara was all smiles post the dubbing session of the film and wished the media with a namaste. Kartik stood with his hand around her as they posed for pictures. He later opened her car door and saw her off as she got seated in the car. While Sara looked pretty in a white kurta-churidar, Kartik was in denims and grey sweatshirt.

Sara Ali Khan bids Kartik Aaryan goodbye. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan outside a dubbing studio. ( Varinder Chawla )

Sara had flown to Sri Lanka for a short vacation in October amid their breakup rumours. According to a report in Filmfare, a source had claimed that Sara planned the impromptu trip to take some time off and get over the breakup. The actor had shared a few solo pictures of herself on Instagram on Tuesday with the caption, “Lady in Lanka.”

Sara has just returned from her Kerala vacation with her bestie Kamya Arora. She posted several happy pictures from their pool time and their lunch sessions. Many pictures of them frolicking while looking at the backwaters beyond the infinity pool were shared by them on their Instagram stories. There are also pictures of the actor sipping filter coffee, looking at the sunset from her houseboat and savouring local delicacies.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the Love Aaj Kal sequel is yet to get an official title. The film is slated to hit theatres on Valentine’s Day next year.

The actor had taken time off from the shooting of her upcoming film, Coolie No 1. She will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan, who too, flew off to Switzerland with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal for their New Year vacation. Coolie No 1 is the remake of David Dhawan’s 1994 film of the same name. It starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles.

