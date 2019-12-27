e-paper
Sara Ali Khan channels her inner Priyanka Chopra as she starts her day with a splash. Watch

Sara Ali Khan has shared a video from her vacation in the backwaters of Kerala where she flips her hair just like Priyanka Chopra.

bollywood Updated: Dec 27, 2019 12:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sara Ali Khan began her morning with a splash.
Sara Ali Khan began her morning with a splash.
         

Sara Ali Khan is vacationing in Kerala with her bestie and has shared a stunning video from her pool outing on Friday. The actor can be seen performing the popular hair flip as she peeps out of the pool in a beige bikini.

Sara captioned the video on Instagram, “Start your day with a splash.” The actor seems to be channelling Priyanka Chopra, who had attempted a similar hair flip in her 2013 music video, Exotic.

 

View this post on Instagram

Start your day with a splash 💦 ☀️ 🌊

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

Priyanka Chopra splashing water with her hair in her music video, Exotic.
Priyanka Chopra splashing water with her hair in her music video, Exotic.

Sara’s fans loved the video which got more than 18,97,000 ‘likes’ within a few hours. A fan wrote, “You look ravishing in a bikini.” Another commented, “Such a queen.”

Sara also shared a series of pictures from her morning bliss as she soaked some while gazing at the calmness of the river and the sunrise. Dressed in a pink sharara suit, Sara can be seen looking at a houseboat from her hotel balcony. She captioned the post, “Take me back to the backwaters already.” Her friend is also seen posing alongside her in one of the pictures.

 

On Thursday, Sara had posted pictures with her friend Kamya Arora as they enjoyed themselves in the evening. One of the pictures shows Sara, dressed in a green dress, turning back to look at the camera with the sunset in the background.

 

View this post on Instagram

🌅☀️💖💛🧡💜🌊

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

 

During the day, she had posted several fun pictures from her and her bestie’s swimming session in the infinity pool. There were more pictures of them savouring local delicacies and sipping filter coffee.

Also read: How’s the josh: Top 5 dialogues of 2019 which became a part of our everyday life

Sara has been busy shooting for 1995 film Coolie No 1 remake, alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is the remake of David Dhawan’s hit film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. The actor took a short break after celebrating Christmas with her family in Mumbai.

Sara has already wrapped up filming for Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel. She stars opposite Kartik Aaryan in the film. It is set to hit theatres on Valentine’s Day next year.

