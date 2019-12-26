e-paper
Sara Ali Khan goes swimming with bestie, shares pictures from her houseboat. See pics

Sara Ali Khan goes swimming with bestie, shares pictures from her houseboat. See pics

Sara Ali Khan has posted several beautiful pictures from her post Christmas vacation with her best friend.

Dec 26, 2019
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sara Ali Khan shares pictures from her post Christmas vacation.
Sara Ali Khan shares pictures from her post Christmas vacation.
         

Actor Sara Ali Khan has flown to a picturesque location with friend Kamya Arora and is seen chilling on a houseboat on a riverside. The actor, who has been keeping busy shooting for her next, Coolie No 1, has now shared stunning pictures from her swimming outing with her best friend.

Sharing several pictures all at once on Instagram, Sara shared a few emojis representing the beach life in the caption. She could be seen soaking some sun in a beige bikini and swimming with Kamya in the pool. One of the pictures shows her looking at sea from the infinity pool.

She also shared pictures from her lunch as she savoured local delicacies and filter coffee and a few pictures of her looking at the sunrise from her room window. A solo picture of the houseboat parked in the backwaters was also shared by her.

 

Sara Ali Khan enjoys the sunset.
Sara Ali Khan enjoys the sunset.
Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse of the view from her window and her snack session.
Sara Ali Khan shared a glimpse of the view from her window and her snack session.

The single post got more than 9,15,000 ‘likes’ within an hour on Instagram with several of her fans praising her beach look. A fan wrote, “Cuteness met hotness.” Another wrote, “Aww very beautiful pictures.” One more fan thanked the actor for lighting up the morning with her vacation pictures and wrote, “Hamari subah suhaani hogayi.”

Sara had earlier shared candid pictures of herself and Kamya from Christmas celebrations on her Instagram stories. While the actor was in a short white dress, Kamya was in a black one. She has been regularly posting poems on the social media and captioned the post, “I’ll be the Charlie to your Angel. The silencer to your Siren. Your soul sister, partner in crime. Morning or evening- no matter what Horizon.”

 

 

She also posted pictures with her brother Ibrahim and father Saif Ali Khan to wish her fans on Christmas. She wrote in the caption, “Red nose reindeer. White snowflake...Virgin eggnog. Christmas cake. Get the party started. It’s Christmas Eve for heavens sake.”

