Aishwarya Rai celebrates Christmas with Aaradhya, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone party with family. See inside pics

bollywood

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 11:06 IST

It was a day of festivities and joy as Bollywood celebrities celebrated Christmas on Wednesday in the company of family and friends. All from Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt to Deepika Padukone gave their fans a speak peek into their X-mas celebrations on Instagram.

Alia, who joined the Kapoor family for the annual Christmas lunch with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, shared a glimpse of the celebrations at her own residence. She posted a solo picture of herself standing in front of the Christmas tree and wrote, “It’s the best time of the year again. Merry Christmas.”

The actor is casually dressed in black with “Christmas with the Bhatts’ written on her tee. Her sister Shaheen also shared a few pictures with Alia and her father Mahesh Bhatt from the celebrations on her Instagram stories.

Alia Bhatt celebrated Christmas with her family.

Aishwarya posted a picture with her daughter Aaradhya as they posed in front of a photo of the actor’s late father, Krishnaraj Rai. “MERRY CHRISTMAS...LOVE ALWAYS,” Aishwarya captioned the picture which shows both of them dressed in red.

Esha Deol shared a family picture on the occasion and captioned it on Instagram, “#aboutlastnight #jinglebells #christmastime with our bachchas #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani @bharattakhtani3.” Esha, husband Bharat, and daughters Radhya and Miraya are seen dressed in red and white tees and pyjamas in the picture.

Kajol, who is currently promoting her upcoming film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, with husband and co-star Ajay Devgn, also posted a picture of the two on Instagram. Sharing the intimate picture of the two striking a pose for the camera, Kajol wrote, “Let’s just wish everyone a very merry Xmas tonight!”

Deepika Padukone, who had shared a lovely picture with Ranveer to wish her fans on Christmas during the day, showed a glimpse of their X-mas dinner on Instagram. She shared a picture of the dining table with table settinmg done by the actor. “For personalised ‘table setting’ services contact Deepika & Co...Ho Ho Ho....#merrychristmaseveryone,” she wrote. She had also decorated the Christmas tree with the help of her sister Anisha Padukone.

Varun Dhawan turned a Santa for his niece on the occasion and shared pictures with the little girl on Instagram. “Merry Christmas #streetsanta,” he captioned the post. While Varun is seen dressed as Santa, his niece is in a white frock.

Katrina Kaif posted a few pictures with her Sooryavanshi team, including Akshay Kumar and director Rohit Shetty. All of them can be seen wearing Santa hats in the picture which went with the caption, “Merry Christmas to everyone from the team of sooryavanshi.”

Kriti Sanon, sister Nupur along with their mother Geeta, visited a children’s home to ring in Christmas with the kids. Kriti posted several pictures from their fun outing on Instagram and wrote, “Best Christmas ever!! With these pure souls and happy faces at Asha Daan.. thank you for making me a part of your Christmas celebration! Shall be back soon!!#spreadlove #spreadhappiness.”

Malaika Arora, who joined her parents on the occasion, also shared a picture from one of her Christmas outings to wish her fans on Instagram. Her parents had hosted a dinner which was also attended by Malaika’s boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, her son Arhaan and her sister Amrita Arora, husband Shakeel Ladak and their two sons.

