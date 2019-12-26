Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with her son Arhaan at family Christmas bash, see pics

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora attended the Christmas party that Malaika’s mother, Joyce, threw in Mumbai. Both looked gorgeous as they stepped out in their festive attires. Arjun posed for photographers as he arrived at Bandra residence of Malaika’s mother. He looked cool in a black sweatshirt and matching denims while Malaika was dressed in a dark blue jumpsuit.

The party was also attended by Malaika’s sister Amrita who arrived with her family – husband Shakeel Ladak and kids.

On the eve of Chrtistmas on Tuesday, Malaika and Arjun also attended a bash hosted by Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Malaika wore a red dress to the party and posed for several pictures with Kareena and Karisma Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita, along with her husband Aayush Sharma also hosted a Christmas party at their home on Tuesday. Salman and his family were joined by several Bollywood stars including filmmaker Karan Johar and his twins Yash and Roohi, Saif and Kareena and their son Taimur, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza with their sons Rahyl and Riaan, Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya, and Ekta Kapoor.

Rani Mukerji also threw a Christmas party which saw Bollywood’s A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan and his family - wife Gauri and their son Aryan Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Saif and Kareena, Karan, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Zoya Akhtar in attendance.

While they were rumoured to be dating each other for long, Arjun and Malaika announced their relationship earlier this year. However, the couple does not plan on getting married any soon.Arjun had earlier said, “I’m not getting married. I understand why there are speculations. Because in my own house people would ask ‘tu shaadi kab kar raha hai’? It’s a very organic Indian question. If you’re with someone for even three days, the marriage question pops up. ‘Shaadi karlo, tumhari umar ho gayi hai, abhi kitna sochoge?’ 33, for most people in India, is great age to get married, but not for me. I still have time. If I’ve not hidden my relationship, why will I hide my marriage yaar?”

