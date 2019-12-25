Inside Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan’s Christmas bash: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor party together

bollywood

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 09:27 IST

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a lavish Christmas party at their residence on Tuesday night, and the bigwigs of Bollywood made their presence felt. Inside pictures from the bash, which were shared online by guests, are going viral on social media.

Sara Ali Khan shared pictures from the party on her Instagram account. Her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan also featured in the snaps. “Red nose reindeer. White snowflake. Virgin eggnog. Christmas cake. Get the party started. It’s Christmas Eve for heavens sake,” she wrote.

Karan Johar also gave his Instagram followers a sneak-peek into the celebrations. He shared pictures with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Saif and Kareena, Sara, Natasha Poonawalla, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, among others. “Merry Xmas!!!!!!!” he captioned his Instagram post, followed by heart emojis.

The pictures shared by Amrita Arora on her Instagram story featured Karisma Kapoor, Malaika’s son Arhaan, Seema Khan, Kareena, Alia and others.

Last week, Saif and Kareena threw a Christmas-themed birthday party for their son Taimur, who turned three on December 20. Pictures and videos of the party took the internet by storm. In one of the clips, the little munchkin was seen cutting a two-tier Santa Claus cake.

Meanwhile, Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma also hosted a star-studded Christmas party at their home on Tuesday. Their party was attended by Salman Khan, Karan and his twins Yash and Roohi, Saif and Kareena’s son Taimur, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza with their sons Rahyl and Riaan, Tusshar Kapoor and his son Laksshya, and Ekta Kapoor, among others.

Earlier, on Tuesday night, Rani Mukerji threw a Christmas party. On the guest list were Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri and their son Aryan Khan, Ranbir and Alia, Saif and Kareena, Karan, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Zoya Akhtar, among others.

