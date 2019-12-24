Karan Johar’s twins Roohi and Yash, Taimur Ali Khan and others attend Arpita Khan’s Christmas party. See pics

bollywood

Several Bollywood celebrities and their children arrived for Arpita Khan’s Christmas party in Mumbai on Tuesday. Among those spotted at the party were filmmaker Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh, Tusshar Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Sohail Khan, Neelam Kothari, Riteish Deshmukh and Abhishek Kapoor, who all arrived with their kids.

Karan was spotted with his twins, Yash and Roohi, dressed in red. Riteish wore yellow to the party, and brought along with him his two songs, Riaan and Rahyl. Tusshar arrived with his son, Laksshya. Also spotted at the party was Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son, Taimur Ali Khan, who came with his nanny. While the twins wore red like their dad, Taimur wore a red and white shirt, and Laksshya was seen in a denim shirt.

Hosts Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma also posed for photographers outside their home. The couple has one son, Ahil, with a second child due soon. They announced their pregnancy in September, at the IIFA awards. Aayush said, “The new arrival is very exciting. Yes, Arpita and me are expecting a second baby. It’s been such an amazing journey. It starts all over again and we just can’t wait for the baby to come.”

Arpita is one of Bollywood’s most regular hosts. In 2019, she hosted her annual Eid party, and one during Ganesh Chaturthi, in addition to an anniversary party.

Bollywood’s star kids were recently spotted at Esha Deol’s daughter Radhya’s birthday party in October. Among those who attended the party were Taimur, Laksshya, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, and others.

