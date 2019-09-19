Aayush Sharma, wife Arpita expecting second child: ‘It starts all over again and we just can’t wait’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 13:05 IST

Actor Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Khan Sharma are expecting a second child. The couple made the revelation at the green carpet of Indian Internation Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2019 on Wednesday in Mumbai.

According to a report in SpotboyE, the couple arrived in matching black outfits and shared the big news with the reporters there. “The new arrival is very exciting. Yes, Arpita and me are expecting a second baby. It’s been such an amazing journey. It starts all over again and we just can’t wait for the baby to come,” Aayush said at the event. Aayush and Arpita also have a three year old son, Ahil. They tied the knot in 2014.

Earlier in August, Aayush had shared a family picture with Arpita and Ahil when someone left a comment about how ‘all four of them’ were looking good. Aayush thanked her person with a laugh.

Aayush Sharma stands with his wife Arpita Khan as they arrive to attend the 20th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards. ( AP )

Arpita is the younger sister of Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Aayush made his acting debut in 2018 with Loveyatri. He will soon be seen with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabella Kaif in her debut film Kwatha.

Recently, Arpita celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at her home with her brother and the rest of her family. Stars such as Swara Bhasker, Daisy Shah and others also celebrated with the Khans. Pictures from their festivities were widely shared online.

Also read: Zayn Malik’s sister Safaa marries boyfriend days after 17th birthday. See pics

Talking about his love story with Arpita, Aayush told Hindustan Times in 2014, “We met three years ago in Mumbai through common friends, and then lost touch for a bit. We rekindled our friendship about a year ago, and it grew into love! I was bowled over by her craziness.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 12:57 IST