Zayn Malik’s sister Safaa marries boyfriend days after 17th birthday. See pics

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:19 IST

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik’s sister has tied the knot, days after her 17th birthday. Safaa, who is in ‘sixth form’, according to The Sun, married her boyfriend Martin Tiser at the Maliks’ Bradford home on Monday.

It is unclear if Zayn was present at the wedding, because he can’t be seen in the pictures shared on Facebook by his mother, Trisha. Zayn’s dad, Yaser, and his other siblings, Doniya, 28, and Waliyha, 21, were all present at the wedding.

Safaa wore a red lehenga, while Martin wore a white sherwani. Zayn’s ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, ‘liked’ Trisha’s post on Instagram. Gigi had earlier celebrated Eid with Zayn and Waliyha.

Several people criticised Safaa for getting married at such a young age, which prompted Martin to write on Instagram, “Thanks to all of you who support us. We so appreciate about that. But bullying us it’s not good guys. Stop it Saffy reading all your comments.!!!”

Zayn continues to financially support his family, and even bought them a house with his One Direction money. His mother said in an earlier interview, “We never had enough money to buy own house. We always lived in rented accommodation, so Zayn knew how very important it was for me to have my own place.” He has transitioned into a solo career, like the rest of his former bandmates.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 18:19 IST